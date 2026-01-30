Trump threatens tariffs on nations selling oil to Cuba, escalating pressure on Mexico President Trump has signed an order targeting countries that supply oil to Cuba, a step that raises fresh pressure on Mexico. The Mexican President has confirmed a temporary pause in shipments but insisted the move was made independently.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order proposing tariffs on goods from any country that sells or supplies oil to Cuba. The move is widely seen as an attempt to tighten the screws on Mexico, which has long been a key supplier of crude to the island nation. Earlier this week, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed that her government had paused oil shipments to Cuba, at least for the time being. However, she firmly maintained that the pause was a "sovereign decision" and not the result of United States pressure. She also noted that Mexico's oil supply tends to fluctuate due to operational and market factors.

Sheinbaum's remarks came after repeated questions on whether the state-owned oil giant Pemex had halted its deliveries following mounting pressure from Trump. Though Washington has not publicly demanded that Mexico stop the shipments, US officials have made it clear that they expect regional governments to align with Trump’s strategic position on Cuba.

Cuba's energy crisis deepens

Cuba has been grappling with a worsening energy and economic crisis and depends heavily on external partners for fuel. The island has usually relied on oil shipments from Mexico, Russia and earlier from Venezuela. Mexico has attempted to walk a diplomatic tightrope, balancing decades of support for Havana with Trump's push for Latin American leaders to endorse his geopolitical agenda. President Sheinbaum reiterated that Mexico would continue to stand in solidarity with Cuba but did not specify what form that support might take in the future.

Recent cooperation with the US

Even as tensions simmer over Cuba, Mexico has cooperated with the United States on other fronts. Just last week, the Mexican government transferred dozens of suspected cartel members to the US to face justice. Although the operation aligned with Trump administration priorities, Sheinbaum again stressed that the action was "sovereign and autonomous." Pemex's latest report shows that from January to September 2025, Mexico exported nearly 20,000 barrels of oil per day to Cuba. The issue gained added attention after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited Mexico City in September 2025.

