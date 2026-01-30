Martyrs' Day 2026: Traffic advisory issued, key routes diverted for commuters in national capital | Check here Parts of central Delhi will experience traffic diversions on Friday as an official Martyrs' Day event is scheduled at Rajghat. Key junctions such as ITO, Delhi Gate and Shantivan Chowk may face restrictions from 9 am to 12 pm.

New Delhi:

Traffic movement in several parts of central Delhi will be affected on Friday as an official function is scheduled to be held at Mahatma Gandhi Smrithi Sthal, Rajghat, on Martyr's Day. As per the police, the programme will be attended by several dignitaries. In view of this, the Delhi traffic police issued an advisory urging commuters to stay alert and plan their travel accordingly. According to the advisory, traffic diversions may be enforced on an 'as per need' basis at multiple key junctions depending on the movement of dignitaries and the security situation.

Diversions at the following points:

ITO Chowk

Delhi Gate

Guru Nanak Chowk

Shantivan Chowk

Rajghat DTC Depot

IP Flyover

Traffic restrictions/ diversions

As per the police, traffic restrictions/regulations/diversions may be imposed on the following road or stretches and the surrounding roads/stretches on a need basis on Friday from 9 am to 12 pm.

ITO Chowk to Delhi Gate on BSZ Marg

Shanti Van Chowk till IP Flyover

Asaf Ali Road - Delhi Gate to NS Marg

Shanti Van Chowk to Nishad Raj Marg

Guru Nanak Chowk to Ranjeet Singh Flyover

Rajghat DTC Depot to Ring Road Bye Pass

Advisory for commuters

Authorities have urged the public to opt for public transport to help ease congestion. People have also been advised to use designated parking spaces and avoid halting vehicles on the roadside as it obstructs regular movement. The police further instructed that if any unusual or unidentified object or person is seen in suspicious circumstances, information must be shared immediately by calling 112.

Martyrs' Day

Martyrs' Day, also known as Shaheed Diwas or Sarvodaya Day, is observed on January 30 across India to honour the sacrifices made by those who gave their lives for the country's independence. This day is especially significant as it marks the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi. In 1948, Gandhi, affectionately known as Bapu, was assassinated by Nathuram Godse during the evening prayers at Gandhi Smriti in Birla House. Gandhi, a key leader in India's fight for freedom, advocated for non-violence and peaceful means to attain independence from British rule. His legacy is commemorated every year on his death anniversary, which is observed as 'Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi' by people across the nation.

