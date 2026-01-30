Trump threatens Canada with 50% tariff on aircraft sold in US as feud with PM Carney expands In Trump's latest threat, the Republican president said he was retaliating against Canada for refusing to certify jets from Savannah, Georgia-based Gulfstream Aerospace.

US President Donald Trump threatened Canada with a 50 per cent tariff on any aircraft sold in the US, the latest salvo in his trade war with America's northern neighbour as his feud with Prime Minister Mark Carney expands.

Trump's threat did not come with any details

Trump's threat posted on social media came after he threatened over the weekend to impose a 100 per cent tariff on goods imported from Canada if it went forward with a planned trade deal with China. But Trump's threat did not come with any details about when he would impose the import taxes, as Canada had already struck a deal.

In Trump's latest threat, the Republican president said he was retaliating against Canada for refusing to certify jets from Savannah, Georgia-based Gulfstream Aerospace.

Trump says US would decertify all Canadian aircraft

Trump said the US, in return, would decertify all Canadian aircraft, including its Bombardier. “If, for any reason, this situation is not immediately corrected, I am going to charge Canada a 50 per cent Tariff on any and all Aircraft sold into the United States of America,” Trump said in his post.

Trump to impose tariff on goods from countries that sell oil to Cuba

In another development, Trump signed an executive order that would impose a tariff on any goods from countries that sell or provide oil to Cuba, a move that puts pressure on Mexico.

However, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said this week that her government had at least temporarily stopped oil shipments to Cuba, but said it was a “sovereign decision” not made under pressure from the United States. Trump has been squeezing Mexico to distance itself from the Cuban government.

