Virat Kohli's Instagram account restored after brief disappearance The Instagram account of ace Indian batter Virat Kohli has seemingly been deactivated; the reason behind the same remains unclear, which has prompted the fans to raise several questions about the same.

New Delhi:

In a move that has sent shockwaves across world cricket and the world of social media, the Instagram account of legendary India batter Virat Kohli has become inaccessible. As of January 30, Kohli’s account, which has over 274 million followers, had vanished from Instagram. However, after a brief disappearance, the account has seemingly been restored and everything seems to be back to normal.

It is worth noting that the account’s disappearance was noticed by the fans in the early stages of January 30, with the fans taking to social media to raise questions about the same as well. With fans attempting to access Kohli’s Instagram account, they were met with a "this page isn't available" or "the link may be broken” message.

However, Kohli’s account on X is still active and accessible, leaving his disappearance from Instagram much to the fans’ imagination. It is yet to be known whether he had deactivated his Instagram account or if it was a separate issue.

Fans will be breathing a sigh of relief knowing that Kohli is back up and running on Instagram after his sudden disappearance that had left them worried.

When will Virat Kohli feature for team India next?

Speaking of Virat Kohli, after him featuring for the Indian team in the ODI leg of the ongoing multi-format series against New Zealand, the star batter will next don the blue jersey in July 2026.

Team India is set to tour England for a white-ball series. The two sides will lock horns against each other across five T20I matches and three ODI matches. While the T20Is will be held on July 1, 4, 7, 9, and 11, the ODI matches are slated to be held on July 14, 16, and 19. Fans will be eagerly waiting in anticipation to see Kohli back in action for the Indian team once more.

Also Read: