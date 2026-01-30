Delhi Metro set for major expansion as Central Secretariat station to become new interchange hub | Details Delhi Metro's Central Secretariat station is set to transform into a major triple interchange hub with the upcoming Magenta Line extension under Phase 5A. The move aims to improve connectivity, cut travel time and reduce dependence on private vehicles in central Delhi.

New Delhi:

Delhi's metro network is gearing up for a transformative upgrade as the Central Secretariat station is set to become the capital's newest and most important triple interchange metro hub. With Phase 5A receiving the green signal, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has outlined an ambitious plan that promises smoother connectivity, reduced commuting time and lower traffic pressure in central Delhi. The Delhi Metro, which already carries lakhs of passengers daily, is steadily evolving into a key solution for the city’s congestion and pollution woes.

Central Secretariat to emerge as a super interchange

At present, Central Secretariat station serves as an interchange between the Yellow Line and the Violet Line. Nearly two lakh commuters use the station every day, along with around sixty thousand employees working in nearby ministries and government offices. With the introduction of Phase 5A, the expansion of the Magenta Line will convert this station into a full-fledged triple interchange hub.

Magenta Line extension approved

According to DMRC, approval has been granted for the Central Vista corridor stretch from RK Ashram to Indraprastha as part of Phase 5A. This phase includes the extension of the Magenta Line. Currently, passengers arriving via the Magenta Line must switch trains to reach Central Secretariat. After the extension, Magenta Line trains will directly terminate or pass through this station, saving time and making travel significantly more convenient for thousands of commuters.

Reduced dependence on private vehicles

DMRC maintains that interchange stations are strategically developed in key locations to encourage people to rely on public transport instead of private vehicles. The Central Secretariat area houses several major government offices where thousands of people commute daily using cars and two-wheelers. With enhanced metro access, the dependency on private vehicles is expected to decrease which is expected to improve traffic flow and contribute to lower pollution levels.

Metro network to gain more interchange stations

It is to be noted here that DMRC also highlighted that Delhi Metro Phase 4 will introduce multiple new triple interchange stations. Currently, the metro network has twenty-nine interchange stations. Once Phase 4 is completed, the number will rise to forty-three. With the addition of Phase 5A, the total number of interchange stations is expected to reach forty-six.

