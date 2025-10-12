Delhi Metro invites bids to procure 500 MU renewable energy to power low-carbon operations The DMRC is seeking to select a 'solar power developer' to set up a grid-connected captive generating plant along with a battery energy storage system (BESS) anywhere in India.

New Delhi:

In yet another major push towards the adoption of renewable energy sources for the operation of the Delhi Metro, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has invited bids for the supply of 500 million units of renewable energy annually to power its operations, officials said on Sunday.

According to a statement, the Delhi Metro is inviting bids to select a 'solar power developer' for setting up a grid-connected captive generating plant along with Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) anywhere in India.

The energy produced will be supplied to the DMRC under a 25-year power purchase agreement, with the project expected to be completed within 15 months of award, it said.

DMRC meets 33% power demand from renewable sources

At present, Delhi Metro meets about 33 per cent of its power demand from renewable sources. It procures around 350 MU annually from the Rewa Solar Park in Madhya Pradesh and generates 40 MU from rooftop solar installations across its stations, depots, and residential complexes, the statement said.

"The present Renewable energy penetration in DMRC is about 33 percent of the total power usage during the operational hours and nearly 65 percent during daytime Metro operations," it said.

Aims to increase the share of renewable energy

DMRC's primary objective of calling the bid for more Renewable Energy (RE) power is to increase the share of RE power in its power portfolio from the current 33 per cent to greater than 60 per cent of its total energy requirement (including Phase-IV network expansion). With this initiative, DMRC will become the first Metro rail project in India to avail greater than 60 per cent Renewable power for its transition towards sustainable and low-carbon operations.

"If achieved, it will become the first Metro system in the country to source more than half of its total energy from clean sources," the statement said.

The move is part of DMRC's broader efforts to support India's transition to sustainable and low-carbon urban transport systems and comply with the government's 'Panchamrit' climate action goals announced at COP26.

Also Read: Special Vande Bharat Express trains launched from Delhi for Diwali, Chhath Puja: Check route, timing

Also Read: Prayagraj’s Sangam Ropeway finally gets green light after 7 years: Here’s what you can expect!