Prayagraj’s Sangam Ropeway finally gets green light after 7 years: Here’s what you can expect!

Prayagraj:

In a notable development, the Sangam ropeway project, which has been pending for almost 7 years, is finally slated to kickstart soon. Clearing most obstacles, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has paved the way for the project to move forward and has assigned the responsibility of its construction to the National Highway Logistics Management Limited.

Revenue-sharing public-private partnership model

According to a Times of India report, the project will be undertaken under a revenue-sharing public-private partnership model, which will ensure both viability and efficient execution.

As per the newly approved alignment, the main station will fall between Lal Sadak and Kali Sadak, in close proximity to the Parade Ground. It will be adjacent to the Maha Kumbh Parade Police Station and Prayagraj Mela Authority headquarters.

Accessibility for both pilgrims and local residents

The adjustment, which has been done by shifting from the earlier proposed location near Shankar Viman Mandapam, is likely to enhance accessibility for both pilgrims and local residents.

Supported by three pillars and featuring 14 trolleys, the 2,200-meter-long ropeway will allow 112 visitors to enjoy panoramic views simultaneously. Notably, each trolley will carry up to eight passengers at a time.

The proposed ropeway is expected to garner significant attraction, especially during events such as Maha Kumbh and Kumbh Mela. The elevated route will improve both convenience and sightseeing opportunities.

The cost of the ropeway project is being estimated at Rs 210 crore. A Rajasthan-based company has been tasked with the responsibility of acting as the implementing agency following meticulous design evaluations and surveys.

Recently, a physical model of the ropeway was showcased at the Prayagraj Mela Authority headquarters.

The ropeway was proposed almost seven years ago. It was revisited ahead of Kumbh 2019 and Maha Kumbh 2025. The project faced significant hurdles, including multiple administrative and technical issues, prior to getting final approvals in the year 2023–24.

