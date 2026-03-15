Assembly Polls 2026: Bengal to vote in 2 phases; Keralam, Assam on April 9, TN on April 23; results on May 4

New Delhi:

The Election Commission has announced the dates of assembly elections for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and the Union Territory of Puducherry today, March 15. As per the Election Commission, the polling in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry will take place on April 9, the counting on May 4. The election in Tamil Nadu will be held on April 23, the counting on May 4. The election in West Bengal will be held in two phases - April 23 and 29, the counting will be held on May 4. Assembly Election LIVE: EC announces poll dates for Assam, Bengal, TN, Keralam, Puducherry, results on May 4

A total of 17.4 crores to participate in elections in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, the voting will be held in a total of 2.19 lakhs polling stations.

West Bengal Assembly Election Dates

The West Bengal will go for poll in two phases on April 23 and 29, with the results will be announced on May 4. West Bengal's 294-seat assembly will see a fierce battle between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by Mamata Banerjee since 2011, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In Assam, the BJP-led NDA government faces off against Congress for all 126 seats. Kerala's 140-seat contest pits the incumbent Left Democratic Front (LDF) against the United Democratic Front (UDF), with the BJP-led NDA entering aggressively by planning to field candidates in around 100 seats, while allies like Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) and Twenty20 cover the rest.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Dates

The assembly election in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 23, the result will be announced on May 4. Tamil Nadu's 234 assembly seats are heating up as parties finalize seat-sharing deals and ramp up campaigns within their alliances. Puducherry's 30 constituencies for the 16th Legislative Assembly feature Congress allied with DMK and CPI against a opposition bloc of All India NR Congress, BJP, and AIADMK. To ensure free and fair elections, ECI has deployed Central Observers under Article 324 of the Constitution and Section 20B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, for efficient oversight at the field level.

Assam, Keralam, Puducherry Assembly Election Dates

The North Eastern state of Assam, Keralam and Puducherry will go for poll in a single phase on April 9, the counting of votes will take place on May 4.

The poll body has already completed key preparations, including reviewing poll readiness, finalising electoral rolls, and assessing security arrangements. Special attention has been given to West Bengal, where central forces are expected to be deployed extensively to ensure smooth polling. Once the election dates are announced, the Model Code of Conduct will come into immediate effect across the states.

The terms of the Assemblies in these states and the UT end between May and June. The tenure of the West Bengal Assembly ends on May 7, Tamil Nadu on May 10, Assam on May 20, Kerala on May 23, and Puducherry on June 15. Elections in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry are usually conducted in a single phase, while West Bengal and Assam typically witness multi-phase polling due to their size and security considerations. The Tamil Nadu Assembly election is likely to be held in the second week of April.

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