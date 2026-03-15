'I am dead for coffee....': Israeli PM Netanyahu's sarcastic response to death rumours in new video

Jerusalem:

Amid the viral death rumours, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has released a video on social media platform X where he was seen enjoying a cup of coffee. In a short video, the prime minister said, "I am dead for coffee....."

Earlier, the prime minister's office quickly labelled these reports as “fake news,” telling Turkish news agency, Anadolu Ajansı that “The Prime Minister is fine.” There was also speculation that a tweet from Netanyahu’s account confirming his safety had been deleted, but fact-checkers and AI chatbot Grok confirmed no such deletion took place. The only recent post on the account was related to a National Security Council announcement.

Grok, X’s AI chatbot, clarified that the extra finger was a visual illusion and not evidence of manipulated video. It also debunked claims circulating on social media and Iranian media that Netanyahu had died.

Rumours were further amplified when Netanyahu’s son, Yair Netanyahu, did not post on X for several days. While his inactivity led some to suggest a family tragedy, there is no evidence linking his absence to any harm to the Prime Minister. The Israeli PM’s office reaffirmed that Netanyahu is safe and continuing his duties.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards threaten to 'pursue and kill' Netanyahu

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has reportedly issued a stark warning against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In a statement on its official news site, the Guards described Netanyahu as a “child‑killing criminal” and said if he is still alive, they will “continue to pursue and kill him with full force.”

The social media buzz comes amid the ongoing US‑Israel‑Iran war, which began with joint US-Israeli strikes in Iran, resulting in the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran retaliated by targeting US bases and striking cities including Tel Aviv and US-linked installations across the Middle East, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Kuwait.

Despite US President Donald Trump claiming that Iran has been “completely decimated” and suggesting the war is nearing an end, hostilities continue across the region, keeping tensions high.