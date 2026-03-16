Oscars 2026 winners: K-Pop Demon Hunter, Frankenstein to Weapons and others | See full list

New Delhi:

The race to the Oscars is a tough competition, and at the 98th Academy Awards, there are only two highly acclaimed movies, namely One Battle After Another and Sinners. Paul Thomas Anderson's movie One Battle After Another received around 13 nominations, while on the other hand, Ryan Coogler's movie Sinners made history by winning 16 nominations at the Oscars.

The winner of the Best Actress award can easily be predicted, as Jessie Buckley is almost sure to win the award for her movie Hamnet. While the awards night is still underway, let's have a look at the Oscar 2026 winners, who have been awarded so far:

Oscars 2026 winners

Best Actress in Supporting Role - Amy Madigan for Weapons

Best Animated Feature - K-Pop Demon Hunter

Best Animated Short Film - The Girl Who Cried Pearls

Best Costume Design - Kate Hawley for Frankenstein

Best Makeup and Hairstyling - Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel and Cliona Furey for Frankenstein

Best Casting Director - Cassandra Kulukundis for One Battle After Another

Also Read: Oscars 2026 LIVE: Conan O'Brien kickstarts 98th Academy Awards, Amy Madigan wins Best Supporting Role