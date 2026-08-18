Sonu Nigam's name dispute with namesake ends; Bombay High Court records settlement

New Delhi:

The legal dispute surrounding singer Sonu Nigam's name and identity has come to an end. The Bombay High Court has disposed of the case after Sonu Nigam and his namesake, Sonu Nigam Singh, settled for the use of the name on social media.

What was the Sonu Nigam name dispute about?

Sonu Nigam had approached the court seeking protection of his personality and publicity rights. He had alleged that another person, Sonu Nigam Singh, was using a similar name and identity on social media, potentially confusing users.

According to the singer, Sonu Nigam Singh had used ‘Sonu Nigam’ as the display name of his account on X (formerly Twitter), while his username was ‘Sonu Nigam Singh’. Sonu Nigam argued that this could make people believe the account belonged to him. Court records stated that the account had thousands of followers and also carried a picture of the singer.

Details of the Sonu Nigam name case

The Bombay High Court had earlier intervened in the matter. On July 11, 2025, Justice RI Chagla passed an interim order noting that the name ‘Sonu Nigam’ had become closely associated with the singer's identity.

The court had restricted the use of ‘Sonu Nigam’ alone as a display or account name on social media. At the same time, Sonu Nigam Singh was allowed to use his full name as long as it did not result in confusion or mistaken identity.

The matter has now been settled between the two sides. The Bombay High Court recorded the settlement terms and disposed of the case. The undertakings given by both parties before the court were also accepted as part of the agreement.

Sonu Nigam recently sang a Rafi song during surgery

Singer Sonu Nigam recently gave an unexpected musical performance while undergoing surgery. He revealed that he sang for Dr Nilesh Satbhai and his medical team during the procedure.

In a video shared on social media, Nigam can be seen singing “Suhani Raat Dhal Chuki”, the iconic Mohammed Rafi song from the 1949 film Dulari. Sharing the clip, Nigam wrote: “A spontaneous performance for the lovely Dr Nilesh Satbhai and his excellent team during my surgery. Singing even amidst the pain... the joy of music!”

Sonu Nigam's repertoire includes popular songs such as Sandese Aate Hai, Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Suraj Hua Maddham, Main Agar Kahoon and Saathiya.

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Sonu Nigam performs Suhani Raat Dhal Chuki during surgery for doctors, fans praise his spirit | Watch