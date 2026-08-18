Delhi Police says CJP's Parliament march was illegal, force used as per situation and requirement

New Delhi:

Delhi Police has told the Supreme Court that the attempted march towards Parliament by students and other protesters on July 20 was unlawful, as no permission had been granted for the march. The police also rejected allegations of excessive use of force, saying action was taken gradually and only after the situation escalated.

Ahead of the hearing in the case, Delhi Police filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court detailing the circumstances surrounding the protest and the measures taken to control the crowd.

'No excessive force used'

According to the police, around 30,000 people were present in the Jantar Mantar area on the day of the protest. The crowd was spread across nearly three kilometres, with around 5,000 police personnel deployed to manage the situation.

Police said the demonstration was initially peaceful. However, the situation deteriorated when some protesters allegedly broke barricades at several locations and attempted to move towards Parliament. This led to clashes and physical confrontations between protesters and police personnel.

The police further mentioned that the protest march was unlawful as no permission had been granted for the march.

'Around 30,000 people gathered; permission was denied'

According to the police, around 30,000 people were present in the Jantar Mantar area on the day of the protest. The crowd was spread across nearly three kilometres, with around 5,000 police personnel deployed to manage the situation.

Police said the demonstration was initially peaceful. However, the situation deteriorated when some protesters allegedly broke barricades at several locations and attempted to move towards Parliament. This led to clashes and physical confrontations between protesters and police personnel.

It said that permission had not been granted for a march, which is why the attempt to move towards Parliament was unlawful.

The police also questioned the evidence presented in the petitions, saying that allegations against the force were based on selected photographs, incomplete videos and social media reports. According to the police, such material did not provide a complete picture of the events that unfolded that day.

Over 240 policemen injured

Delhi Police said more than 240 police and other security personnel were injured during the confrontation, while around 200 protesters also sustained injuries.

The police maintained that force was used in a graded and proportionate manner to prevent the crowd from advancing and to restore order.

The affidavit also stated that some people involved in the protest had criminal cases registered against them. According to the police, around 2,873 individuals have cases involving offences such as murder, attempt to murder, robbery, rape and violations under the POCSO Act. Their backgrounds and involvement will be examined by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by Delhi Police.

Police response to spiked baton claims

Responding to allegations that police personnel used a baton fitted with sharp nails during the protest, Delhi Police said a video did show such an object. However, it claimed that the object was in the hands of a protester and not a police officer.

Police further maintained that the object was a stick carrying the national flag and not a weapon being used by its personnel. It said the use of batons to control the crowd was carried out in accordance with prescribed rules.

The police also alleged that its personnel came under attack from protesters during the clashes.

Why were cops deployed in civil clothes?

Delhi Police also explained the presence of personnel in plain clothes at the protest site. It said these officers were deployed to monitor the crowd and provide real-time information about developments.

The personnel included officers from the Special Branch, Special Cell, Crime Branch and local police. Delhi Police said deploying plainclothes personnel is a routine arrangement at large public gatherings.

Facial recognition software used

On the use of facial recognition software at the protest site, Delhi Police said the technology was used as a limited surveillance measure and was considered necessary given the circumstances.

The police maintained that its use was justified in view of the scale of the gathering and the need to monitor the situation.

Delhi Police has also told the Supreme Court that it will fully cooperate if the court decides to constitute an independent committee to examine the police response and the use of force during the July 20 protest.

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