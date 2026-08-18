Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947 box office: Emraan Hashmi, Sunny Deol's films see huge drop on first Monday

New Delhi:

Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 and Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 clashed at the box office during the Independence Day weekend. Both films were mounted on high stakes, backed by big stars. However, Awarapan 2 took the lead at the box office from Day 1. After a roaring weekend, both films saw a considerable drop in numbers on Day 4, the first Monday. Let's find out how much both films earned.

Awarapan 2 continues to lead at the box office

Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947 have taken very different routes at the box office in their opening four days. Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 has maintained a strong lead, while Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 has seen a comparatively slower run.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Awarapan 2 collected Rs 22 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 33.75 crore on Day 2 and Rs 26 crore on Day 3. The film then added Rs 9.25 crore on its first Monday. Its India net collection now stands at Rs 91 crore.

Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 recorded 10,849 shows on Day 4, with an occupancy of 22.0%. The film had opened with 9,033 shows and 45.0% occupancy on Friday. Its second day saw the highest occupancy at 55.0%, with Rs 33.75 crore coming in.

Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi also feature in Awarapan 2, which has managed to hold its position through the extended opening weekend. Even on Monday, the film remained well ahead of Batwara 1947 in terms of daily collections. India TV rated the film with 3.5 stars in its review.

Batwara 1947 sees a slower Monday

Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 opened with Rs 5.75 crore on Day 1 and saw its collection rise to Rs 13.50 crore on Saturday. The film collected Rs 7.25 crore on Sunday before adding Rs 2.00 crore on its first Monday.

The film recorded 6,771 shows on Day 4, with an occupancy of 11.0%. Its four-day India net collection currently stands at Rs 28.50 crore. Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, Karan Deol and Ali Fazal are also part of the film's ensemble cast. India TV gave the film 3.5 stars in its review.

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