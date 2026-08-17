Alia Bhatt's vacation album with Ranbir Kapoor and Raha is all about cuddles and family time | See pics

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt gave fans a glimpse into some cherished family moments as she shared a series of vacation pictures featuring her husband Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha. Taking to social media, the actor posted a set of photographs from what appears to be a previous getaway, capturing relaxed moments with her family away from the spotlight.

From candid family frames to cosy moments with Ranbir and Raha, the pictures offered a rare glimpse into their time together. Alia kept the caption simple and affectionate, writing, “Good old days, cuddles and all.” The post quickly caught the attention of fans, who filled the comments with love for the family.

See the post here:

While Alia and Ranbir generally keep Raha away from the public eye, they occasionally share glimpses of their family life through carefully chosen photographs and posts. The latest album once again gave fans a peek into their quieter moments together, with Alia reflecting on the memories with a nostalgic caption.

On the work front

Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming slate includes some of the biggest projects in Hindi cinema. He will play Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, alongside Sai Pallavi and Yash. He will also reunite with Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, which also stars Vicky Kaushal.

For the unversed, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, which released in December 2023 and became one of the biggest hits of his career. According to Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 553.87 crore net in India and Rs 915 crore worldwide, including an India gross of Rs 660 crore and overseas gross of Rs 255 crore.