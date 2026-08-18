Actor Ashwin Mushran's car collides with scooter in Goa; father-son duo injured, driver booked

Panaji:

Ashwin Mushran, known for films such as Fashion and Lage Raho Munna Bhai, was involved in a road accident in Goa's Kushawati district. Two people were injured after the car he was travelling in collided with a scooter.

Details of accident involving Ashwin Mushran

The accident took place in Quepem village on Saturday, police said on Monday. A case has been registered against the car's driver, Vasant Puttappa Laman, 32, who was behind the wheel at the time.

According to a senior police official, Mushran and his wife were travelling in the car when it collided with a scooter coming from the opposite direction. The crash left a father and son seriously injured.

Following the accident, a local resident identified as Amol Kanekar and others confronted Mushran and his wife. A video showing an argument between the group and the actor and his wife has since surfaced on social media and gone viral. Mushran was not available for comment on the incident.

Ashwin Mushran's film career

Ashwin Mushran is a familiar face in Indian cinema and television. He has also worked as a voice-over artist. The actor has featured in popular films including Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Fashion and Quick Gun Murugun.

Ashwin Mushran is reportedly the cousin of actor Vivek Mushran. He also spends much of his time in Goa. As of now, Mushran has not issued an official statement about the accident or the police action.

Does Ashwin Mushran still act?

Ashwin Mushran has built a career across films, television, theatre and voice-over work. He has worked with platforms and several brands, and has performed on stages in nine countries.

He voiced The Professor in the Hindi version of Money Heist and has dubbed for Hollywood actors such as Adam Sandler, Michael Fassbender and Stanley Tucci. He was also recently seen as Farzad Soonawala in Netflix's Rana Naidu, the Indian adaptation of Ray Donovan.

His film credits include Lage Raho Munna Bhai, National Award-winning Fashion and Island City, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival in 2015. His theatre work includes Pune Highway, Djinns of Eidgah, Peer Gynt and A Few Good Men, taking him to audiences across India and abroad.

(With inputs from PTI)

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