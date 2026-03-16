Oscars 2026 LIVE: Conan O'Brien kickstarts 98th Academy Awards, Amy Madigan wins Best Supporting Role

New Delhi:

The 98th Academy Awards ceremony is being held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, USA. This year, the ceremony holds special significance for India as actress Priyanka Chopra has turned presenter for the second time. The awards ceremony has begun and will shortly facilitate movies that were released in 2025 across 24 categories.

Host Conan O'Brien has started the awards night with a bang and also joked about Timothee Chalamet's latest controversial statement on ballets and opera.

Follow this Live Blog to know about every performance, winner and speech of the 98th Academy Awards.