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  4. Oscars 2026 LIVE: Conan O'Brien kickstarts 98th Academy Awards, Amy Madigan wins Best Supporting Role
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Oscars 2026 LIVE: Conan O'Brien kickstarts 98th Academy Awards, Amy Madigan wins Best Supporting Role

Written By: Sakshi Verma @sakshiverma_
Updated:

Oscars 2026: The 98th Academy Awards ceremony is being held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, USA. Here, films released in the year 2025 will be honoured across 24 categories. Read on for minute-by-minute updates on the biggest awards ceremony.

Oscars 2026
Oscars 2026 Image Source : TMDB
New Delhi:

The 98th Academy Awards ceremony is being held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, USA. This year, the ceremony holds special significance for India as actress Priyanka Chopra has turned presenter for the second time. The awards ceremony has begun and will shortly facilitate movies that were released in 2025 across 24 categories.

Host Conan O'Brien has started the awards night with a bang and also joked about Timothee Chalamet's latest controversial statement on ballets and opera.

Follow this Live Blog to know about every performance, winner and speech of the 98th Academy Awards.

 

 

Live updates :Oscars 2026 Live: Full winners List

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  • 5:06 AM (IST)Mar 16, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Oscars 2026 live updates: Who bagged Animated Short Film?

    The Girl Who Cried Pearls won the 98th Academy Award in the Animated Short Film category.

  • 5:02 AM (IST)Mar 16, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Oscars 2026 winners: Excellence in Animation goes to...

    The winner of the Best Animated Feature Oscar 2026 award goes to K-Pop Demon Hunter.

  • 4:54 AM (IST)Mar 16, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Oscars Live Updates: Amy Madigan wins Best Actress in Supporting Role

    Amy Madigan won the Best Actress in Supporting Role award for Weapons.

  • 4:53 AM (IST)Mar 16, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    98th Academy Awards Live: Timothee Chalamet laughs at dig by host

    Host Conan O'Brien took a dig at Timothee Chalamet's controversial statement and the actor was seen laughing at the joke.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Hollywood Section
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