Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi share first pic of son, welcome second child through adoption

Stranger Things actor Millie Bobby Brown and her husband Jake Bongiovi have welcomed their second child through adoption. The Stranger Things actor confirmed the news on social media after reports of the couple's new arrival emerged.

Brown shared the update on Instagram with a photo of her hand resting over Bongiovi's, their daughter's, and their newborn's hands. She captioned the post, 'Hi little guy!'

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi welcome second child

The couple's second child arrives just over a year after they became parents for the first time. Brown and Bongiovi welcomed their daughter through adoption in 2025 and had previously spoken about their decision to start a family away from the spotlight.

Earlier this month, Brown gave fans a glimpse of her family during a trip to Italy's Dolomites. A September 7 Instagram post showed the actor carrying her daughter, while Bongiovi walked beside her with a baby carrier. Their son was not shown in the post.

The couple announced the arrival of their daughter in 2025, saying they were excited to begin a new chapter of parenthood while maintaining their privacy.

Millie Bobby Brown on adoption

Brown has previously spoken about her decision to adopt. During a June appearance on Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce, she revealed that adoption had been part of her plans since childhood. The actor explained that she had always been drawn to adoption and said it was something she and Bongiovi had taken considerable time to think about before beginning the process.

Brown also clarified that adoption was not connected to a decision against having biological children. She said pregnancy could still be part of her future, while describing adoption as something she had always wanted to pursue. She also recalled the emotional wait involved in adopting her first child, saying her maternal instincts came into play when she received the call about becoming a mother.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's relationship

Brown and Bongiovi married in 2024 after dating for several years. They became parents in 2025, when they adopted their daughter. Brown is 22, while Bongiovi is 24. In an earlier interview with British Vogue, Brown acknowledged that the couple were young when they married and started their family, but said she felt certain about her relationship with Bongiovi.

The couple have generally kept their family life private, with Brown sharing only occasional glimpses of their daughter and their life together.