'I'll always see you as my little boy': Cindy Crawford's last birthday post for son Presley Gerber

Presley Gerber, son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, has died at the age of 27. His cause of death is yet to be determined, with an autopsy pending.

It was just in July when Crawford shared birthday wishes for her son and expressed her pride in the man he was becoming. Fans are now revisiting the post.

What did Cindy Crawford write in her birthday message for Presley in July?

The 60-year-old supermodel posted a before-and-after photo with Presley Gerber to wish him on his 27th birthday on July 6, 2026. She wrote, "Happy birthday @presleygerber I’m so proud of the man you’ve become, but I’ll always see you as my little boy! Love you." Take a look:

How did Presley Gerber die?

Gerber died on September 20 at a rehabilitation facility, according to Los Angeles County Medical Examiner records obtained by People magazine. His cause of death is yet to be determined, with an autopsy pending.

A representative for Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and Gerber’s sister, model and actress Kaia Gerber, told People magazine, “The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time.”

Presley Gerber dealt with mental health issues, including depression

Born in Beverly Hills, California, in 1999, Presley stepped into modelling as a teenager. He signed with IMG Models when he was 15 and went on to build a career in fashion. He made his runway debut with Moschino in Los Angeles and later walked for Dolce & Gabbana in Milan. He was also part of a Calvin Klein campaign.

Presley worked alongside his younger sister Kaia, who has also established herself as a model and actress. In recent years, he had spoken openly about his struggles with mental health, depression and substance abuse.

In an earlier interview cited by People magazine, Presley spoke about his own experiences and his hope that sharing them could help others. “Having struggled with mental health, depression and some other things that come along with that, I think that whether I help one person or a hundred people get out of that place that I was in at one point in my life, that’s all I need to do.”

He also described mental health as “a 24/7 job”. Presley said he wanted to help people dealing with depression and other struggles “and there’s no judgment,” as per People magazine.

He later began sharing videos on Instagram under the title “Mental Health Mondays”. In the videos, he spoke about recovery, healthy habits and his own experiences.

In one of his 2025 social media videos, Presley spoke about returning to physical activity after being away from sports for several years. In December that year, he also shared a since-deleted Instagram video in which he spoke about medications he said he was taking for panic attacks and discussed some of the losses he had experienced in his life.

Presley said he hoped sharing his experiences would make people feel less alone and help them connect with others who could offer support. His sister Kaia also spoke about his openness in the September 2026 issue of Vogue. She reflected on how different his approach was from the family's traditionally private nature.

“My parents for most of our lives were very, very private and didn’t share anything- and now we have this absolute teacher, my brother, who says, ‘I’m gonna be very human for everyone,’” she said.

Presley is survived by his parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, and his sister, Kaia Gerber.

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