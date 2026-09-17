Resident Evil early reviews are here; Zach Cregger's horror film wins praise, fans call it 'wild, hilarious'

Resident Evil is all set to hit theatres on September 18, and the new horror film has already caught the attention of international critics. Directed by Zach Cregger, known for movies like Oscar-winning Weapons and Barbarian, the film stars Austin Abrams in the lead.

The film had its global premiere in Los Angeles, where several attendees praised Cregger's take on the popular video game franchise. Some critics have even called it one of the best video game adaptations they have seen.

Resident Evil early reviews out

A user called Resident Evil 'wild' in a post shared on X (formerly Twitter). "#ResidentEvil: Zach Cregger is cookin’ with napalm. It’s a wild, hilarious, unpredictably bonkers thrill ride from start to finish. Kinetic action leans heavily on demented body horror. Mutant mayhem galore! Austin Abrams is perfect as our doofy, hapless hero," she said.

Yet another user praised the film, calling it an 'edge of the seat experience'. His post read, "#ResidentEvil is a PHENOMENAL edge-of-your-seat experience. Zach Cregger's best movie yet. It shines in its simplicity. A one-night thriller about one person trying to survive. Austin Abrams brings so much comedy to this role. Funny, exciting, and demands to be seen with a crowd."

"#ResidentEvil is a near PERFECT Resident Evil experience! Zach Cregger didn’t just craft a GREAT Resident Evil movie (he made an awesome video game adaptation that I can already see myself rewatching for years) Brutal. Funny. Gory. Completely WTF-inducing. It’s packed with dread, jump scares, Easter eggs, & most importantly, some INCREDIBLE creature designs. This movie starts at 30 MPH and somehow keeps shredding through the gears until it’s flying at 200. It’s lean, it’s mean, it’s absolutely insane, and it’s almost everything I wanted from a Resident Evil movie. WHAT A RIDE!" a third user penned.

A fourth user said, "#ResidentEvil may not feature recognisable characters/storylines, but by tapping into the relentless tension of the games, Zach Cregger has actually delivered the most faithful take yet. Very bloody, very funny, and it made me jump at least 3 times (no easy task). The fella sitting in front of me hid behind his jacket for most of the movie. Easily among the best video game adaptations I've seen."

When is Resident Evil releasing?

Resident Evil comes from Columbia Pictures and Constantin Film, in association with TriStar Pictures. Cregger, who is also a fan of the video games, brings his horror sensibilities to the new adaptation.

Resident Evil will be released in theatres on September 18, 2026. In India, the film will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Also read:

The Odyssey beats Jurassic World to become Universal Pictures' highest-grossing film of all time