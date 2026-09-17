Resident Evil to hit theatres tomorrow; know cast, plot and early X reviews of Austin Abrams' horror film

Hollywood film Resident Evil is set to hit Indian theatres on September 18. Directed by Zach Cregger, who recently helmed Weapons, the upcoming horror film stars Austin Abrams in the lead role. It will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The film recently had its global premiere in Los Angeles, where several attendees praised Cregger's take on the popular video game franchise. Read on to know more about Resident Evil, including its cast, plot and early reactions on X.

Resident Evil cast and plot

Along with Austin Abrams, the film features Zach Cherry, Kali Reis, Paul Walter Hauser and Johnno Wilson. Cregger has directed the film and co-written it with Shay Hatten. The story focuses on Bryan, a medical courier, as he finds himself in a dangerous situation with no experience as a trained fighter.

The film marks the eighth instalment in the popular franchise. It has an R rating in the US for strong bloody violence, language and gore. Reportedly, it has a runtime of around 1 hour and 34 minutes.

Early X reactions to Resident Evil

Before the theatrical release, select audiences got a chance to watch the film and shared their thoughts on X (formerly Twitter). Early reactions on X praised Cregger's approach, the dark humour, scares and Austin Abrams' performance.

One user wrote, "#ResidentEvil: Zach Cregger is cookin’ with napalm. It’s a wild, hilarious, unpredictably bonkers thrill ride from start to finish. Kinetic action leans heavily on demented body horror. Mutant mayhem galore! Austin Abrams is perfect as our doofy, hapless hero."

Another added, "#ResidentEvil is a near PERFECT Resident Evil experience! Zach Cregger didn’t just craft a GREAT Resident Evil movie (he made an awesome video game adaptation that I can already see myself rewatching for years) Brutal. Funny. Gory. Completely WTF-inducing. It’s packed with dread, jump scares, Easter eggs, & most importantly, some INCREDIBLE creature designs. This movie starts at 30 MPH and somehow keeps shredding through the gears until it’s flying at 200. It’s lean, it’s mean, it’s absolutely insane, and it’s almost everything I wanted from a Resident Evil movie. WHAT A RIDE!"

Several reactions have specifically praised Abrams as Bryan, with critics highlighting his ability to balance humour, fear and tension.

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Resident Evil early reviews are here; Zach Cregger's horror film wins praise, fans call it 'wild, hilarious'