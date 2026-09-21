Presley Gerber, Cindy Crawford's son and model, dies at 27; family asks for privacy

Model Presley Gerber, the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, has died at the age of 27. According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office, Gerber died on Sunday, September 20, at a rehabilitation facility in Los Angeles. His cause of death has not been disclosed.

A representative for Crawford and Rande Gerber confirmed the news and said the family was asking for privacy during what they described as a difficult and painful time.

Presley Gerber’s modelling career

Born in California in 1999, Presley was the only son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber and the older brother of model and actor Kaia Gerber. He followed his mother into modelling and made his runway debut for Italian fashion label Moschino at the age of 16.

He later walked for fashion houses including Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Bottega Veneta, Tommy Hilfiger and Ralph Lauren. He also appeared in campaigns for brands such as Calvin Klein, Celine, Pepsi and Omega. In 2019, he signed with DNA Model Management, the agency that also represents his sister. He later explored work as an investor and entrepreneur.

Beyond modelling, Presley also explored business and entrepreneurship, while continuing to remain connected to the fashion industry. He had also been open about his personal struggles in recent years, using his public platform to speak about mental health, recovery and the importance of seeking support.

Presley had spoken about his personal struggles

In recent years, Presley had spoken publicly about his experiences with mental health and substance use. During a 2023 appearance on the Studio 22 podcast, he discussed his efforts to raise awareness about mental health and had also launched an initiative called Mental Health Mondays.

He had continued to discuss his recovery and personal experiences on social media. In December 2025, he shared a video about prescription medication he had been taking, including medication for panic attacks. The post was later removed.

Presley’s sister Kaia had also spoken about his struggles in a recent interview with Vogue, discussing the effect his addiction had on their family and his decision to be open about his experiences.

Further details about Presley’s death have not been released. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating, while his family has requested privacy.

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