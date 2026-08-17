Hema Malini reviews Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947; calls it 'simply brilliant' with a message for the nation

New Delhi:

Aamir Khan Productions’ Batwara 1947, starring Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, and Preity Zinta, has been receiving a warm response from audiences since its release. Set during the Partition, the film explores themes of humanity, compassion and harmony against one of the most painful chapters in the history of the subcontinent. Hema Malini has also watched the film and praised its story and message.

Hema Malini talks about Batwara 1947

Taking to social media, Hema Malini shared her thoughts on Batwara 1947 and lauded director Rajkumar Santoshi along with the cast. She wrote, "I watched the movie “Batwara” yday. Simply brilliant with a clear message that conveys what the nation needs today."

She further praised the film for highlighting the importance of humanity and mutual respect. "It reminds us that humanity, mutual respect, and harmony are far more important than hatred and division. I hope this beautiful message inspires people to change their mindset and choose kindness over hate."

Hema also praised Santoshi's direction and the performances in the film. She wrote, "Brilliant direction by Rajkumar Santoshi with outstanding performances by Sunny Deol and Shabana Azmi. Also in the cast with good performances were Karan Deol & Preity Zinta." Congratulating producer Aamir Khan, she added, "Congratulations to Aamir Khan for producing a timeless film with a message that is truly the need of the hour." Take a look:

How much did Batwara 1947 earn at the box office?

On Day 3, Batwara 1947 earned a net collection of Rs 7.25 crore across 7,239 shows. With this, the film's total India gross collection stands at Rs 31.61 crore, while its India net collection has reached Rs 26.50 crore so far.

In the overseas market, the film collected Rs 2.00 crore on Day 3, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 5.50 crore. The film's worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 37.11 crore.

Batwara 1947: Release date and cast

Batwara 1947 features an ensemble cast including Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol, Preity G Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh. The film also marks the reunion of Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol after nearly three decades.

The film is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under Aamir Khan Productions. A. R. Rahman has composed the music, while Javed Akhtar has penned the lyrics. Batwara 1947 was released worldwide on August 14, 2026, on Partition Day.

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