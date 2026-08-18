SC mulls quashing FIRs against students, proposes high-level committee to probe violence during protests

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed intention to form of a high-powered committee comprising former judges and retired police officers of Director General of Police (DGP) rank to conduct an independent, impartial and conclusive investigation into allegations of police excesses and violence during the July 20 student protests in Delhi over the NEET paper leak.

The observations were made while the Supreme Court was hearing a batch of petitions challenging the police action against student protesters during the July 20 demonstrations. The petitioners have sought a court-monitored investigation into the incident, with one of the pleas specifically questioning the alleged use of pellet guns against the protesters.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana.

High-level committee to probe violence

During the hearing, the court said the committee would examine all aspects of the case, including allegations of police brutality, the treatment of women protesters and the use of force during the demonstrations. The bench also made it clear that the investigation would not be limited to the allegations raised by any one party.

The observations came after a petitioner alleged that Sudesh, the wife of a former soldier, was subjected to harassment during the protests. Another lawyer claimed that the social media accounts of victims were being suspended, while those allegedly abusing them online continued to operate without restrictions.

Chief Justice Surya Kant said the court stood with every victim and stressed that such incidents could not be tolerated in a civilised society. He also clarified that the committee would examine every allegation placed before it.

No action against innocent students: SC

The court further observed that the focus of the investigation should not be on peaceful demonstrators but on habitual offenders who may have participated in the protests. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the court that the police had identified 2,873 individuals with criminal records.

At the same time, the Chief Justice pointed out that many of those participating in the protests were innocent students who had worked hard to build their futures. He said their parents had invested years of hard work and sacrifice in supporting their education.

During the proceedings, Justice Joymalya Bagchi said both the Solicitor General and senior advocate Vrinda Grover, appearing for the petitioners, had clearly presented their arguments and that the court should now determine the future course of action.

Counsel representing injured police personnel also addressed the court, alleging that protesters had resorted to stone-pelting. The Solicitor General said nearly 200 police personnel were injured during the clashes.

The case will now proceed under the supervision of the Supreme Court-appointed committee, which has been tasked with conducting a comprehensive inquiry into the events surrounding the protests.

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