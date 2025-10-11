Special Vande Bharat Express trains launched from Delhi for Diwali, Chhath Puja: Check route, full schedule These two special Vande Bharat Express trains will cover a distance of 1,000 km in 13 hours and 30 minutes. Train number 02252/02251 New Delhi–Patna–New Delhi Reserved Vande Bharat Festival Special Express is operating with 16 coaches.

New Delhi:

In a piece of good news for the passengers in Bihar, the Indian Railway launched two festival special Vande Bharat trains between Delhi and Patna from October 11. These special train will run on this route till November 17 for Diwali, Chhath Puja celebrations. These two trains will offer passengers a comfortable, convenient and safe travel experience during the festive season.

"To facilitate the travel of passengers during ensuing festivals, Railways decided to run Vande Bharat festival special trains," said Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railway.

Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat Express: Check travel time

These two special Vande Bharat Express trains will cover a distance of 1,000 km in 13 hours and 30 minutes. Train number 02252/02251 New Delhi–Patna–New Delhi Reserved Vande Bharat Festival Special Express is operating with 16 coaches, while train number 02253/02254 Patna–New Delhi–Patna Reserved Vande Bharat Special Express is running with 20 coaches.

Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat Express: Check stoppages

During its journey between New Delhi and Patna, these two Vande Bharat festival special will make stoppage at six railway stations such as Aligarh, Kanpur Central, Prayagraj, Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Buxar and Ara.

Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat Express: Check full schedule

Train number 02252

Route: New Delhi to Patna

The train will run from October 11 to November 15.

Departure time: 8:35 am from New Delhi

Arrival time: 9:30 pm at Patna

Time taken: 12 hours 55 mins

Stoppage: Aligarh, Kanpur Central, Prayagraj, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Buxar and Ara

Train number: 02251

Route: Patna to New Delhi

Departure time: 10 am from Patna

Arrival time: 11:30 pm at New Delhi

Time taken: 13 hours 30 minutes

Stoppages: Aligarh, Kanpur Central, Prayagraj, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Buxar and Ara

