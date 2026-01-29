Mayank Yadav set to return in T20 World Cup warm-ups, Tilak Varma, Riyan Parag set to be cleared soon Mayank Yadav is set to return via India A in T20 World Cup warm-ups, subject to BCCI clearance. Tilak Varma and Riyan Parag are close to fitness and will undergo match simulations, while Washington Sundar is recovering from a rib injury and remains under observation.

Bengaluru:

Ace pacer Mayank Yadav is likely to make his return through India A in the upcoming T20 World Cup warm-up fixtures. According to the initial schedule, India A will take on the USA on February 2 in Navi Mumbai before facing Namibia in Bengaluru on February 6. Subject to clearance from the BCCI, Mayank is expected to be available for both matches.

He is currently among the leading candidates to resume competitive action, though final approval hinges on an assessment at the Centre of Excellence. A match simulation has been planned for Friday, January 30, and if he comes through it successfully, Mayank will be included in the India A squad.

Tilak Varma and Riyan Parag are also on the verge of earning their clearance. Tilak was recently ruled out of the entire five-match T20I series against New Zealand following a testicular surgery. He was initially scheduled to return in the fourth T20I in Visakhapatnam, but the team management didn’t want to take a risk leading to the T20 World Cup 2026. Like Mayank, he will be playing a match simulation on Friday.

Riyan Parag, on the other hand, recently passed the yo-yo test after an injury to his right shoulder. Recent reports claimed that the youngster is in contention to replace Washington Sundar in the T20 World Cup squad, if the latter fails to recover on time. As things stand, Parag too will participate in the match simulation on Friday in CoE and will be part of the India A squad.

Washington Sundar injury update

Washington Sundar has resumed batting after suffering a rib injury in the first ODI against New Zealand. However, he is yet to regain full fitness. He has been involved in low-intensity training drills and is currently being monitored well. Ahead of the T20 World Cup, a match simulation will be hosted for the all-rounder and if he proves himself, the Chennai-born will join the national squad, or else, he could be replaced. However, the initial understanding is that the cricketer is likely to gain full fitness in the next few days.