Bridgerton Season 4 Part 1 Review: A soft-spoken Cinderella romance that finally lets Benedict step into the light Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Beak's most-awaited romance is here. Sadly, it ends on a cliffhanger. Bridgerton Season 4 Part 1 is out on Netflix and you can scroll further to read the full review.

Movie Name: Bridgerton Season 4 Part 1

Critics Rating: 3.5/5

Release Date: Jan 29, 2026

Director: Tom Verica

Genre: Romantic drama

After three seasons of drifting on the edges of other people's love stories, Bridgerton finally slows down to ask who Benedict Bridgerton really is when the music fades and the ballroom empties. Season 4 Part 1, now streaming on Netflix, places him at the emotional centre of the series and in doing so delivers a romance that feels quieter, gentler and more reflective than rushed.

This is still Bridgerton, of course. The gowns shimmer, the orchestral pop covers soar and scandal remains. But there is a noticeable shift in tone. Rather than fireworks and over-the-top emotions, the show chooses to explore the ideas of longing, holding back, and the pain of wanting something that seems almost, but not quite, within reach. Yes, Bridgerton Season 4 Part 1 can remind you of the second season, but still does not feel repetitive.

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 1 plot: A Cinderella story, retold with tenderness

At the heart of the season is a familiar fairytale framework. Benedict, played with new depth by Luke Thompson, meets a mysterious woman at a masquerade ball. She is Sophie Baek, portrayed by Yerin Ha, a young woman living on the margins of high society, unseen and unheard until a single night of magic changes everything.

Bridgerton Season 4 takes plenty of inspiration from the Cinderella story, but it doesn't tell it at a breakneck pace. The ballroom scene has to be the best sequence in the first part. It is more dreamy and quiet than flashy, which at the same time gives space to a developing relationship between Benedict and Sophie through subtle looks and unspoken moments. When the clock strikes midnight, the sense of separation is earned, not forced.

What works is how grounded Sophie feels as a character. She is not written as a fragile fantasy figure waiting to be rescued. Instead, she is observant, resilient and quietly strong, navigating a world that constantly reminds her where she does and does not belong. Her romance with Benedict grows not because of grand declarations, but because they recognise something unguarded in each other.

When Benedict finally understands, but...

Benedict has always been the most elusive Bridgerton sibling. Artistic, charming and non-committal, he has spent seasons floating through relationships without ever truly anchoring himself. Season 4 treats that restlessness not as a flaw to be mocked, but as a genuine emotional struggle.

Luke Thompson gives Benedict a softness that has often been buried beneath wit. There is vulnerability in the way he listens to Sophie, uncertainty in how he questions his place in the world and real discomfort when confronted with the privileges he has never had to earn. His arc is less about becoming a hero and more about learning how to stay.

This makes the romance feel more adult than previous seasons. Benedict does not rush towards love with certainty. He hesitates, doubts, and occasionally makes the wrong choice, and the show allows him to sit with those mistakes rather than quickly correcting them.

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 1 writing and direction: A world that still dazzles, but breathes

Visually, Bridgerton remains as magnificent as ever. The ballrooms glow with candlelight, the costumes are meticulously detailed, and the series continues to use music to bridge Regency aesthetics with modern sensibilities. Yet Season 4 Part 1 also introduces more intimate visual storytelling. And 'reformed rakes make the best husbands', remains the line of the first part.

There is a greater emphasis on quiet spaces, corners of rooms, walks away from the crowd. These instances give the characters the chance to be somewhere other than a performance, thus reiterating the notion that this season is all about what happens when the cameras are turned off.

The pacing of the season reflects this change in tone, opting to be more selective with what it shows rather than going overboard when the situation calls for it. This is a welcome change that keeps the series from becoming too repetitive.

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 1 performances: Chemistry that feels natural, not performative

The connection between Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha is one of the season's greatest strengths. Their chemistry is not explosive in a conventional Bridgerton sense, but it is deeply felt. Conversations feel unforced, touches linger a beat longer than expected and emotional intimacy develops before physical desire.

Yerin Ha brings a calm assurance to Sophie that grounds the series. Even when she is placed in vulnerable situations, she never feels diminished by the narrative. Instead, she holds her own, often becoming the emotional compass of the story.

Together, Thompson and Ha create a love story that feels less like spectacle and more like recognition, two people slowly realising they see the world in similar ways.

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 1: The supporting cast

While Benedict and Sophie are the focus of the season, the rest of the cast is still important. The complicated past of Queen Charlotte and Lady Danbury is still a source of depth, a reminder that power and love are often complicated by unseen prices.

The rest of the Bridgerton family makes appearances and disappearances throughout the season, sometimes enhancing the story and other times threatening to upstage the proceedings. This is not always a perfect balance, but the love story is strong enough to keep the season together.

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 1's underwhelming aspects: Familiar comforts, gentle frustrations

Season 4 Part 1, is not a reinvention of Bridgerton by any means and there are times when it relies rather heavily on familiar tropes. The pace can be almost deliberately slow at times, and the fact that the season is split means that the story is over just as it is beginning to open up emotionally.

There are times when the story seems to be including subplots out of necessity rather than desire, and it is possible to find oneself wanting the story to have more faith in the central romance. However, these are small complaints in light of the payoff that the season is clearly working towards.

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 1 Verdict: First part ends on a perfect note, making you want more

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 1 is a deep breath. It is less noisy, less flashy and more emotionally grounded than previous chapters, allowing Benedict Bridgerton to emerge as one of the show’s most quietly compelling leads.

Its Cinderella-inspired romance does not chase novelty, but it finds freshness in sincerity. By focusing on emotional connection, class tension and personal uncertainty, the series reminds viewers why this world continues to resonate.

This may not be the most dramatic season of Bridgerton, but it is one of its most heartfelt. And as a first half, it leaves you not just wanting more, but feeling ready for it.

