Tired of boring fruit bowls? Try this expert-approved chia seed salad for better gut health

New Delhi:

If you have committed to eating more fruit but find yourself tuning out halfway through a plain fruit bowl, then that’s where this chia seed fruit salad comes in. It is a simple but inspired upgrade that turns everyday fruit into something fresh, flavourful, and genuinely exciting.

Food creator Abir El Saghir shared the recipe on Instagram last year, and it quickly caught attention for how beautifully it transforms basic fruit into a delightful breakfast bowl. What makes it even more noteworthy? It earned praise from Dr Joseph Salhab, a gastroenterologist and health content creator from Florida who specialises in digestion and nutrition.

In a video shared on January 29, he even said, “I've never had anything like this before, but this looks absolutely amazing. I would totally eat this for breakfast. 10 out of 10.”

How to make this chia seed fruit salad

Ingredients

4 cups of chopped fruits of your choice (berries, mango, kiwi, apple, dragon fruit, etc.)

¼ cup chia seeds

1 cup water

1 cup orange juice

2 tablespoons honey

Optional: splash of lemon juice

Method