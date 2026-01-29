Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev head to head record: Check detailed stats ahead of Australian Open semis Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev will lock horns in the first men's singles semifinal of the Australian Open on Friday. The match will commence at 9 AM IST as the top-seeded Spaniard will the third-seeded German at a Grand Slam event for the first time since the French Open final in 2024.

Melbourne:

Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev will face off in the first semifinal of the Australian Open on Friday (January 30). This is the first time the two players are facing each other at a Grand Slam event since French Open final in 2024. The Spaniard won the five-set thriller, then even as the duo last locked horns in the Australian Open in the quarterfinal in 2024, when Zverev emerged victorious.

Notably, Alcaraz has never won the Australian Open in his career and this is his maiden semifinal appearance at the event. He had lost to his German opponent in 2024 and will have to beat him to qualify into the final for the first time. As far as the head to head record between Alcaraz and Zverev is concerned, it has been a close battle with both players winning six matches each.

When it comes to Grand Slam tournaments, both have won two matches each so far.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev head to head record

Winner Event Round Score Year Carlos Alcaraz ATP Masters 1000 Cincinnati Semifinal 6-4, 6-3 2025 Alexander Zverev Nitto ATP Finals Round Robin 7-6, 6-4 2024 Carlos Alcaraz Roland Garros Final 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 2024 Carlos Alcaraz ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells Quarterfinal 6-3, 6-1 2024 Alexander Zverev Australian Open Quarterfinal 6-1, 6-3, 6-7, 64 2024 Alexander Zverev Nitto ATP Finals Round Robin 6-7, 6-3, 6-4 2023 Carlos Alcaraz US Open Quarterfinal 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 2023 Carlos Alcaraz ATP Masters 1000 Madrid Round of 16 6-1, 6-2 2023 Alexander Zverev Roland Garros Quarterfinal 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 2022 Carlos Alcaraz ATP Masters 1000 Madrid Final 6-3, 6-1 2021 Alexander Zverev Vienna Semifinal 6,3 2021 Alexander Zverev Acapulco Round of 32 6-3, 6-1

Novak Djokovic to face Jannik Sinner in second semifinal

Meanwhile, Serbian superstar Novak Djokovic will lock horns with the title favourite and second-seeded Jannik Sinner on Friday. The mega clash between them is expected to be a close affair. Both the semifinals will be played at the Rod Laver Arena.

