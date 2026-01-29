Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev head to head record: Check detailed stats ahead of Australian Open semis

Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev will face off in the first semifinal of the Australian Open on Friday (January 30). This is the first time the two players are facing each other at a Grand Slam event since French Open final in 2024. The Spaniard won the five-set thriller, then even as the duo last locked horns in the Australian Open in the quarterfinal in 2024, when Zverev emerged victorious.
Notably, Alcaraz has never won the Australian Open in his career and this is his maiden semifinal appearance at the event. He had lost to his German opponent in 2024 and will have to beat him to qualify into the final for the first time. As far as the head to head record between Alcaraz and Zverev is concerned, it has been a close battle with both players winning six matches each.
When it comes to Grand Slam tournaments, both have won two matches each so far.
Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev head to head record
|Winner
|Event
|Round
|Score
|Year
|Carlos Alcaraz
|ATP Masters 1000 Cincinnati
|Semifinal
|6-4, 6-3
|2025
|Alexander Zverev
|Nitto ATP Finals
|Round Robin
|7-6, 6-4
|2024
|Carlos Alcaraz
|Roland Garros
|Final
|6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2
|2024
|Carlos Alcaraz
|ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells
|Quarterfinal
|6-3, 6-1
|2024
|Alexander Zverev
|Australian Open
|Quarterfinal
|6-1, 6-3, 6-7, 64
|2024
|Alexander Zverev
|Nitto ATP Finals
|Round Robin
|6-7, 6-3, 6-4
|2023
|Carlos Alcaraz
|US Open
|Quarterfinal
|6-3, 6-2, 6-4
|2023
|Carlos Alcaraz
|ATP Masters 1000 Madrid
|Round of 16
|6-1, 6-2
|2023
|Alexander Zverev
|Roland Garros
|Quarterfinal
|6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6
|2022
|Carlos Alcaraz
|ATP Masters 1000 Madrid
|Final
|6-3, 6-1
|2021
|Alexander Zverev
|Vienna
|Semifinal
|6,3
|2021
|Alexander Zverev
|Acapulco
|Round of 32
|6-3, 6-1
Novak Djokovic to face Jannik Sinner in second semifinal
Meanwhile, Serbian superstar Novak Djokovic will lock horns with the title favourite and second-seeded Jannik Sinner on Friday. The mega clash between them is expected to be a close affair. Both the semifinals will be played at the Rod Laver Arena.
