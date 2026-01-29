Aryna Sabalenka storms into her fourth consecutive Australian Open final, beats Elina Svitolina Aryna Sabalenka continued her golden run in the Australian Open, qualifying for her fourth consecutive final in this Grand Slam event in Melbourne. She defeated Elina Svitolina in straight sets 6-2, 6-3 to storm into the final.

Melbourne:

Aryna Sabalenka's golden run in the Australian Open continued as she stormed into her fourth consecutive final of the Grand Slam event, becoming only the third player to do so in the Open Era after Evonne Goolagong and Martina Hingis. She defeated Elina Svitolina in straight sets 6-2, and 6-3 in the semifinal to make it to the title clash. She will now face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula and Elena Rybakina on Saturday (January 31).

The match between the Ukrainian and the Belarusian tennis players was not short of controversy either, as Svitolina skipped the pre-match photo and handshake with her opponent. However, that didn't Sabalenka who went about her business in terms of dominating Svitolina. The world number one was at her best and never gave a chance to her opponent to make a comeback in the match.

After pocketing the first set 6-2, Sabalenka's serve was broken early by Svitolina. However, Sabalenka returned the favour in the very next game and eventually won the match 6-3.

Controversial hindrance call from the referee

At one point during the match, Sabalenka was pulled up by the umpire for a hindrance after making a noise during the rally. The umpire explained to her that the sound came in the middle of a point,. Sabalenka was clearly not pleased and questioned the decision while also asking for a video review.

However, even after the win, Sabalenka stated that the job was not done yet as her eyes are on the title on Saturday. "It’s an incredible achievement but the job’s not done yet. I've been watching her game, (Svitolina) was playing incredible. I felt like I had to step in and put as much pressure as I could back on her. I’m glad the level was there. I think I played great tennis," Sabalenka said after the match.