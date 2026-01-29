Bridgerton Season 4 reimagined for India: Avinash Tiwary as Benedict, Wamiqa Gabbi as Sophie Beckett With Bridgerton Part 4 out today, we imagine a Bollywood cast for Benedict Bridgerton’s chapter—quiet, emotional, and perfectly suited for an Indian reimagining.

New Delhi:

Bridgerton Part 4 releases on Netflix today, January 29. This time, the focus is on Benedict Bridgerton, looking for his suitable match. If the superhit Netflix show were to be remade in India, the tone would subtly shift.

Taking inspiration from the core characters expected to drive this chapter, we imagined a slightly unexpected and fresher Bollywood casting for Bridgerton. Let's take a look

If Bridgerton were made in India: A fresh Bollywood cast

Benedict Bridgerton: Avinash Tiwary

Benedict is an observer before he is a participant. Avinash Tiwary has the potential to bring quiet sensitivity and a sense of emotional searching to his character. The O Romeo actor's performance would feel creative, conflicted, and slightly detached from privilege.

Sophie Beckett: Wamiqa Gabbi

Sophie’s strength lies in quiet endurance rather than rebellion. Wamiqa Gabbi, we feel, would be suitable for the role. Also, it would be interesting to see Avinash being paired with Wamiqa.

Eloise Bridgerton: Radhikka Madan

Eloise continues to remains central to the storyline even as the spotlight shifts. Radhika Madan might bring the restlessness and emotional immediacy, important to the character, while making Eloise’s discomfort feel personal.

Penelope Bridgerton: Anjali Anand

Penelope is sharp, witty and a rebel in disguise. Anjali Anand, who has been impressing fans with her filmography, would be the perfect pick for the part.

Colin Bridgerton: Vishal Jethwa

Colin Bridgerton is quiet in nature, but he knows his worth. He is a go-getter, loves adventure and is the talk of every gala. Vishal Jethwa, who earned critical acclaim for Homebound, would be the best for the part.

Anthony Bridgerton: Ranbir Kapoor

By Part 4, Anthony is no longer driven by duty alone. He sure was the central figure in Bridgerton Season 4, and will always continue to remain so. Ranbir Kapoor would portray a softened viscount, still authoritative but emotionally evolved.

Kate Bridgerton: Played by Mrunal Thakur

Kate is quiet, but she demands authority. Her emotional intelligence also remains hard to match up with. Mrunal Thakur carries a certain warmth and strength in equal measure. It would also be interesting to see her paired with Ranbir.

Lady Violet Bridgerton: Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta's warmth and sharp emotional insight would certainly do justice to Violet. Her version of the matriarch would feel instinctive rather than idealised, making her, a perfect 'match' for the part.

Lady Danbury: Ratna Pathak Shah

Lady Danbury is incisive and socially astute - but above all, she is morally correct and knows the social stature well. Ratna Pathak Shah would make for a perfect Lady Danbury without theatrics.

Disclaimer: This is a fictional, reimagined piece created for creative purposes only. The casting and interpretations mentioned are purely speculative, with no official confirmation or association with the makers of Bridgerton.