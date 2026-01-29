Live Ajit Pawar death LIVE: NCP leader to be cremated today with full state honours, PM Modi to attend Ajit Pawar death LIVE: The last rites of the NCP chief are scheduled to take place today at the Vidya Pratishtan grounds -- an educational institution established by the Pawar family. The ceremony will be held at 11 am with full state honours.

Mumbai:

The last rites of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will be performed with full state honours today at 11 am with full state honours. Top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, are expected to attend the ceremony. Ajit Pawar’s mortal remains have been kept at the Vidya Pratishtan ground to allow people to pay their final respects. 66-year-old Pawar died in a chartered plane crash while travelling from Mumbai to Baramati yesterday morning. The tragic incident occurred when he was on his way to Baramati to campaign for the Zilla Panchayat elections. He is survived by his wife, Sunetra Pawar and two sons, Jay and Parth Pawar. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced a state holiday and three days of mourning following the untimely demise of his deputy.