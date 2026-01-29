Advertisement
Ajit Pawar death LIVE: The last rites of the NCP chief are scheduled to take place today at the Vidya Pratishtan grounds -- an educational institution established by the Pawar family. The ceremony will be held at 11 am with full state honours.

The image shows people gathering as the mortal remains of the late Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar arrive at the Vidya Pratishthan College ground for public homage.
Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan
Mumbai:

The last rites of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will be performed with full state honours today at 11 am with full state honours. Top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, are expected to attend the ceremony. Ajit Pawar’s mortal remains have been kept at the Vidya Pratishtan ground to allow people to pay their final respects. 66-year-old Pawar died in a chartered plane crash while travelling from Mumbai to Baramati yesterday morning. The tragic incident occurred when he was on his way to Baramati to campaign for the Zilla Panchayat elections. He is survived by his wife, Sunetra Pawar and two sons, Jay and Parth Pawar. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced a state holiday and three days of mourning following the untimely demise of his deputy. 

 

Live updates :Ajit Pawar death

  • 7:17 AM (IST)Jan 29, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Ajit Pawar death: Maharashtra to observe three-day state mourning

    Following the passing of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis proclaimed a state holiday and ordered three days of mourning across Maharashtra. The national flag will be flown at half-mast across Maharashtra during the three-day mourning period in accordance with established protocol. All government-sponsored entertainment events have been cancelled during the mourning period.

  • 7:15 AM (IST)Jan 29, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Ajit Pawar death: PM Modi, Amit Shah, other top leaders to attend last rites

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah and other top leaders are scheduled to visit Maharashtra's Baramati today to attend the last rites of state's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. 66-year-old NCP leader passed away in a chartered plane crash while travelling from Mumbai to Baramati on Wednesday morning. 

     

  • 7:09 AM (IST)Jan 29, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Ajit Pawar's last rites to be performed today at Vidya Pratishthan

    The mortal remains of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will be carried in a decorated rath for his 'Antim Yatra' today. The chariot is adorned with flowers, featuring Pawar's image and a board reading "Swargiya Ajitdada Pawar amar rahein" (Long live Ajit Dada Pawar). The funeral procession for Maharashtra's longest-serving Deputy CM (non-consecutively) will start from the Vidya Pratishthan campus (Gadima) at 9 am. It will pass through the city for people to pay their respects to Pawar, and culminate at the Vidya Pratishthan Ground for the funeral which is scheduled to take place at 11 am. 

Ajit Pawar Ajit Pawar Death Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Ajit Pawar Last Rites Baramati Plane Crash Maharashtra
