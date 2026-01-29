Mayur Patel, Kannada actor, booked for alleged drunk driving after collision with four vehicles Kannada actor Mayur Patel has been booked by Halasuru Traffic Police in Bengaluru for alleged drunk and rash driving after his Fortuner car reportedly hit four vehicles. His vehicle has been seized by police.

New Delhi:

Kannada actor Mayur Patel has been accused of drunk and rash driving and causing a serial accident, prompting police action in Bengaluru. Halasuru traffic police have registered a case against and begun an investigation into the incident. His Toyota Fortuner car has been seized in connection with the case, police said.

According to the police complaint, the actor’s vehicle was involved in a collision with four cars. The accident took place near the Commando Hospital signal on Old Airport Road and occurred at around 10 pm on Wednesday night. Vehicles were reportedly halted at the signal when the incident happened.

Mayur Patel: How the accident unfolded

Police said Mayur Patel's Fortuner car allegedly rammed into vehicles that were waiting at the signal from behind, resulting in damage to four cars. Patel was driving the car at the time of the accident. The collision was attributed to high speed and negligent driving, officials said.

Two Swift Dzire cars and another government vehicle were among those damaged in the incident. The actor has been accused of driving under the influence of alcohol, following which Halasuru Traffic Police visited the spot and conducted a breath analyser test on him.

Mayur Patel: Police action and case details

According to police sources, the breath analyser test report came positive. Based on a complaint filed by one of the injured car drivers, the traffic police registered a case against Mayur Patel. His car has since been seized, and the case has been registered at the Halasuru Traffic Police Station.

The investigation is currently underway as police examine the circumstances surrounding the alleged drunk and rash driving incident that led to the serial accident on Old Airport Road.

