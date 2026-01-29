Kerala Budget: State hikes pay of pre-primary teachers by Rs 1,000; honorariums of ASHAs hiked The Finance Minister also allocated Rs 14,500 crore for social security pensions for financial year 2026–27. He also announced Rs 3,700 crore for CM's Stree Suraksha scheme in Budget 2026-27.

Thiruvananthapuram:

Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal on Thursday presented the state budget and hiked the pay of pre-primary teachers by Rs 1,000 and said the literacy mission motivators to get Rs 1,000 monthly increase. The honorarium of ASHA workers also increased by Rs 1,000. The state government during the Kerala Budget also raised monthly honorarium of Anganwadi workers by Rs 1,000, helpers by Rs 500.

In the State Assembly, Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal said, "Venomous communal serpents are lying in wait to destroy the collective unity of Kerala. The new strategy being taught by election experts is to brand those who build a people’s unity as a shield against communalism. We dismiss such branding with contempt. We have been among the people for at least a century. The announcement made in the previous budget that the state government’s financial position has improved is factual. By cutting the previously fixed borrowing limit and denying legitimate arrears, the central government is attempting to choke the state government. All this is temporary. It should be seen only as a stealth attack during the election period."

The Finance Minister also allocated Rs 14,500 crore for social security pensions for financial year 2026–27. He also announced Rs 3,700 crore for CM's Stree Suraksha scheme in Budget 2026-27.

Presenting the second Pinarayi Vijayan-led government's sixth budget in the Legislative Assembly, Balagopal announced that the honorarium of Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) and Anganwadi workers has been hiked by Rs 1,000 per month and that of Anganwadi helpers by Rs 500.

The the daily wages of school cooking staff have been raised by Rs 25 per day, he said. The budget also announced Rs 3,700 crore for the Chief Minister's Stree Suraksha Scheme.