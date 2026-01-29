Advertisement
  Chandigarh Mayor Election 2026 LIVE: Stage set for triangular contest between AAP, BJP and Congress

Chandigarh Mayor Election 2026 LIVE: Mayor’s post demands 19 votes out of 35 councillors (BJP:18, Congress:6, AAP:11) plus 1 MP vote- leaving BJP deadlocked against a Congress-AAP alliance at 18 each.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu
Published: , Updated:
Chandigarh:

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation will hold elections for Mayor, Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor amid high political drama. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Saurabh Joshi for Mayor, Jasmanpreet Singh for Senior Deputy Mayor and Suman Sharma for Deputy Mayor; Congress counters with Gurpreet Singh Gabi, Sachin Galav and Nirmala Devi respectively; while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) nominates Yogesh Dhingra, Manuar Khan and Jaswinder Kaur- facing an independent challenge from Ramchander Yadav for Deputy Mayor. Victory for Mayor requires 19 votes in the 35-councillor house (BJP:18, AAP:11, Congress:6), plus one MP vote, leaving BJP and the potential Congress-AAP alliance deadlocked at 18 each; a separate contest favours BJP, but unity could force a toss under the Municipal Corporation Act, with voting via show of hands this time.

 

Live updates :Chandigarh Mayor Election 2026

  • 10:18 AM (IST)Jan 29, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Check contestants for post of Mayor

    BJP has fielded Saurabh Joshi, whereas Congress has fielded Gurpreet Singh Gabi and AAP has named Yogesh Dhingra as its candidate for post of Mayor. And for the Senior Deputy Mayor, Jasmanpreet Singh is BJP canadidate, Sachin Galav from Congress, and Manuar Khan is AAP canadidate whereas for Deputy Mayor post Suman Sharma is in fray form BJP, Nirmala Devi from Congress, Jaswinder Kaur from AAP, and Ramchander Yadav independent is in fray.

  • 10:16 AM (IST)Jan 29, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Chandigarh: Here is year-wise data of Mayors (2021-2026 term) | Check details

    Year-wise Mayors (2021-2026 term):

    • 2022 (January-December): Harpreet Kaur Babla (BJP)- Elected post-results via BJP's majority after defections; served initial term.
    • 2023: AAP's Kuldeep Kumar briefly became mayor via Supreme Court order overturning BJP win, but term ended amid reversals.
    • 2024: BJP regained with Damanpreet Singh or similar (post-defection flux); exact name varies in records.
    • 2025: Harpreet Kaur Babla (BJP) re-elected in February 2025 polls, defeating AAP amid ongoing BJP dominance.

    BJP has held mayor post predominantly through 2021-26 term despite AAP's 2021 plurality, leading to today's fresh elections with BJP (18 seats) facing Congress-AAP alliance potential.

  • 10:10 AM (IST)Jan 29, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Post-election power struggle and Mayor elections in Chandigarh

    BJP's strategic moves, including eight AAP councillors defecting to BJP in early 2022 (later challenged in court), allowed it to clinch key posts despite the vote split. Initial mayor election saw BJP's candidate prevail amid drama; Supreme Court later ordered AAP's candidate as mayor in 2023 after a tiebreaker controversy involving lottery draws, but political flux continued with further defections restoring BJP control by mid-term. 

  • 10:02 AM (IST)Jan 29, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    2021 Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Election: AAP emerged largest, BJP formed govt via defections

    The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (MC) election held on December 24, 2021, with results declared on December 27, saw AAP contesting for the first time and winning 14 of 35 seats to become the single largest party. BJP secured 12 seats, Congress took 8, and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) got 1, leaving no outright majority (18 needed). Despite AAP's lead, BJP formed the government through councillor defections and cross-voting during mayor polls, marking a controversial start with accusations of horse-trading.

  • 9:58 AM (IST)Jan 29, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    BJP vs Opposition in nail-biter at Chandigarh Municipal Corporation polls

    Chandigarh Municipal Corporation holds elections today for Mayor, Senior Deputy Mayor, and Deputy Mayor amid intense political buzz. Voting will kick off at 11 AM via show of hands.

  • 9:52 AM (IST)Jan 29, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Chandigarh Mayor Election: Transparent voting process

    Polling will start at 11 am under Presiding Authority Dr Ramneek Singh Bedi. Councillors will raise hands; visual counts and oral confirmations to ensure dispute-free minutes. Unlike past secret ballots marred by defections, open voting curbs surprises. With hours ticking, no last-minute party switches reported.

  • 9:48 AM (IST)Jan 29, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Independent vs alliance scenario in Chandigarh

    If Congress and AAP fight separately, BJP cruises to win easily. Opposition coordination turns it into a thriller, observers predict. Equal votes trigger a draw of lots per Municipal Corporation Act. No secret ballot drama this time- pure show of hands.

  • 9:47 AM (IST)Jan 29, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Chandigarh Mayor race: BJP's 18 vs Opposition's 18 in high-stakes show-of-hands battle

    Mayor victory demands 19 votes in the 35-member house. BJP holds 18 after recent inductions, Congress has 6, AAP 11, plus 1 MP vote- tying BJP against a Congress-AAP combine at 18 each.

Top News

