Jana Nayagan: What happens after censor clearance is struck down? The legal road ahead for Vijay's film The release of Jana Nayagan, promoted as Thalapathy Vijay’s final film before his full-time political entry, remains uncertain after the Madras High Court set aside an earlier order directing the CBFC to grant a U/A certificate. What does this mean for the film? Let's find out.

New Delhi:

The release of Jana Nayagan, widely promoted as Thalapathy Vijay’s final film before his full-time political entry, remains uncertain following a fresh development in the Madras High Court on January 27. The ongoing legal dispute over the film’s censor certification has once again come into focus, leaving questions around when the much-awaited project will finally reach theatres.

The uncertainty follows a new order that has effectively reopened the certification process. While the film is not banned, and its certification has not been rejected outright, the court’s intervention means the release timeline can no longer move forward as planned, placing the project back in legal limbo.

What the Madras High Court ruled on Jana Nayagan

According to a report by Live Law on January 27, a Division Bench of the Madras High Court set aside an earlier order that had directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to grant a U/A certificate to the film. The bench, led by Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan, referred the matter back to a single judge for fresh consideration.

The court observed that the earlier proceedings did not fully adhere to the principles of natural justice, as the CBFC was not given sufficient opportunity to present its case. It has now directed the single judge to hear the matter again after allowing the censor board to file its response.

Jana Nayagan: The legal road ahead and what it means for the release

Importantly, the court clarified that its order does not amount to a ban on Jana Nayagan, nor does it close the door on certification. Instead, the decision resets the legal process, keeping the question of censor clearance open until the single judge reconsiders the matter after hearing all parties. The producers, KVN Productions, have also been granted the liberty to amend their writ petition, if required.

For context, the dispute began when the CBFC did not issue a certificate despite the film completing the usual screening process. According to the makers, the examining committee had recommended a U/A certificate after suggesting certain cuts, which they claim were fully implemented. The process later stalled when the film was referred to a revising committee, prompting the producers to approach the court as the delay began to impact the planned release on January 9.

As for the latest update, Jana Nayagan is now awaiting a fresh hearing and a renewed decision on its certification. Until that happens, the legal road ahead remains decisive in determining when, and under what clearance, Vijay’s film can finally be released.

