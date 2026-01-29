Sarfaraz Khan, Musheer wear masks during Ranji Trophy match between Mumbai vs Delhi at BKC Several Mumbai players, including Sarfaraz Khan and Musheer Khan, wore masks while fielding against Delhi at BKC due to dust from nearby construction. Delhi were bowled out for 221 in the first innings, while Mumbai ended Day 1 at 13/1, trailing by 208 runs.

Mumbai:

Several Mumbai players had to wear masks while fielding during their Ranji Trophy match against Delhi at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy in Mumbai’s BKC. Sarfaraz Khan, Musheer Khan and Himanshu Singh were among those seen taking the precaution after pollution levels spiked around the ground. Continuous construction activity in the vicinity made the air noticeably dusty, prompting players to put on masks during the course of play.

In the meantime, Delhi had a reasonably difficult outing with the bat. Opener Sanat Sangwan laid the foundation with a scintillating century but he had little support from the other batters. As Priyansh Arya and Ayush Badoni joined the India A side for the preparation of the T20 World Cup warm-up games, Delhi’s batting seemed reasonably weak on paper. In reality, they failed to keep the scoreboard ticking, as the visitors were bundled for 221 runs in the first innings.

Mohit Avasthi clinched a five-wicket haul for Mumbai, as he cleared the middle order and the tail. Tushar Deshpande and Shams Mulani were effective as well, claiming two wickets each.

Mumbai trail by 208 runs after Day 1

Mumbai too didn’t have a great start with the bat in the first innings. Opener Akash Anand departed for four runs as the hosts ended the day on 13/1. Deshpande was sent as a night-watchman, who survived the three balls as Mumbai trailed by 208 runs after Day 1. For Delhi, it will be all about carrying the same momentum on Day 2. For Mumbai, they won’t be too bothered with the wicket at the end of the day as the in-form batters are still waiting in the wings.

Mumbai Playing XI - Akhil Herwadkar, Akash Anand (wk), Musheer Khan, Siddhesh Lad (c), Sarfaraz Khan, Himanshu Singh, Suved Parkar, Shams Mulani, Onkar Tukaram Tarmale, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Avasthi

Delhi Playing XI - Sanat Sangwan, Dhruv Kaushik, Vaibhav Kandpal, Rahul Chaudhary, Ayush Doseja (c), Sumit Mathur, Pranav Rajvanshi (wk), Rahul Dagar, Aryan Rana, Divij Mehra, Money Grewal