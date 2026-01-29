Beating Retreat: President Murmu, PM Modi attend event to mark end of 77th Republic Day celebrations The ceremony typically features performances by army, navy and air force bands, playing patriotic tunes and marches, along with precise marching drills by troops in synchronized formations.

New Delhi:

The Beating Retreat ceremony, which marks the conclusion of the 77th Republic Day celebrations, took place on Thursday at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi. The event was attended by President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with several other Union Ministers.

Chiefs of the Army, Navy and Air Force were also present to witness the occasion.

At the beginning of the ceremony, the President was given a national salute by the army. After this, the tricolor was hoisted, and the tune of the national anthem was played. All the major buildings at Vijay Chowk were decorated with colorful lighting.

What is Beating Retreat ceremony?

The Beating the Retreat ceremony is a historic military tradition that marks the formal end of the Republic Day celebration. The ceremony typically features performances by army, navy and air force bands, playing patriotic tunes and marches, along with precise marching drills by troops in synchronized formations. Important buildings are illuminated to add grandeur.

The event honors tradition, displays discipline, and symbolises peace, vigilance and national pride.

Traffic restrictions imposed around Vijay Chowk, Kartavya Path

The Delhi Traffic Police issued an important advisory for January 29. Vijay Chowk remained closed to regular traffic from 2:00 pm to 9:30 pm. During this period, diversions were implemented around Kartavya Path, Rafi Marg, Raisina Road, Krishna Menon Marg, Dara Shikoh Road and the vicinity of Sunehri Masjid.

Commuters were asked to avoid central Delhi during these hours and instead opt for alternate routes such as Ring Road, Ridge Road, Aurobindo Marg, Madarsa T-Point and Safdarjung Road.