'Put it on record, I am killing her': Delhi Police commando’s murder captured in chilling phone call A-27-year-old Delhi Police SWAT commando, Kajal Chaudhary, died after being brutally assaulted at her home in west Delhi, with her brother allegedly hearing her screams during a chilling phone call. Her husband, Ankur, is accused of attacking her with a heavy dumbbell and was arrested hours later.

New Delhi:

A desperate phone call, a husband allegedly narrating a killing in real time, and a brother forced to listen helplessly as his sister screamed marked the chilling final moments of a 27-year-old Delhi Police SWAT commando who later died after a brutal assault at her home in west Delhi.

The incident took place on January 22 at the residence of Kajal Chaudhary in Mohan Garden. Her husband, Ankur, is accused of smashing her head with a heavy dumbbell during a violent attack.

Last call that turned into a nightmare

Recalling the incident, Kajal’s brother Nikhil said the chain of events began with a call from Ankur. He told him to intervene and make his sister understand, prompting Nikhil to immediately call Kajal, news agency PTI reported.

Nikhil said that although his sister usually avoided sharing details of her marital troubles, that day she spoke at length about what she was going through. During the call, Ankur allegedly became furious that she was speaking to her brother and snatched the phone from her.

What followed, Nikhil said, still haunts him. Ankur allegedly asked him to keep the call on recording, saying it would serve as police evidence. He then declared that he was killing Kajal and claimed that the police would not be able to do anything. Moments later, Nikhil heard his sister screaming before the call suddenly disconnected.

'Your sister is dead, come to the hospital': Husband's chilling call after murder

Barely 5 minutes later, Nikhil received another call. He said Ankur told him that Kajal was dead and asked him to come to the hospital immediately.

Nikhil rushed there with police personnel and found Ankur and his family already present. Recalling the scene, he said the condition in which he saw his sister was beyond imagination, adding that not even an enemy would kill someone in such a manner.

Brutal assault with dumbell

According to the family, Kajal suffered severe head injuries and had multiple wounds across her body. Nikhil said they were turned away from several hospitals, allegedly being told that her chances of survival were extremely low.

She was eventually admitted to a hospital in Ghaziabad, where she battled for life for 5 days before succumbing to her injuries on the morning of January 27.

Kajal was posted with the Special Cell of Delhi Police. Ankur, a clerk with the Ministry of Defence posted in Delhi Cantt, was arrested a few hours after the attack.

A history of marital torture, violence

The family has accused Ankur and his relatives of subjecting Kajal to prolonged mental and physical torture, including harassment over dowry. They also alleged that she was mistreated even during her pregnancy.

Nikhil claimed that Kajal was expected to manage household chores such as cooking and washing clothes and utensils despite being pregnant and returning home after long duty hours.

Recalling a previous incident, Nikhil said his sister had been slapped by her husband around 5 months ago. He said he had gone to her house and asked her to return with him. At that time, Ankur apologised and promised, swearing on his child, that such behaviour would not be repeated.

Nikhil said he had assured his sister that she could return to her parental home whenever she wanted and did not have to stay in an abusive environment.

A child left behind

The couple has a 1.5 year old son, who is currently living with his maternal grandparents. Nikhil said the child is unaware of what happened and that the family has decided to raise him themselves.

He added that they would tell him the truth only when he is old enough to understand the circumstances.

Delhi cop and husband's frequent disputes

Kajal and Ankur had known each other since their college days in Panipat and were married on November 23, 2023. Due to frequent disputes at their native home in Ganaur, Haryana, they moved to a rented house in Mohan Garden in December 2024.

However, the family said tensions continued even after the shift. Police officials have stated that financial stress and ongoing domestic disputes were among the factors contributing to the conflict.

