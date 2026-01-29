'Didn't feel respected': Yuvraj Singh reveals why he retired from international cricket in June 2019 Yuvraj Singh played a massive role in India's World Cup wins in 2007 (T20) and 2011 (ODI). However, the second half of his career, especially after surviving cancer, was filled with controversy and he has now revealed the reason for retiring in June 2019.

New Delhi:

Yuvraj Singh is one of the legends in Indian cricket, having played a massive role in India winning the T20 World Cup in 2007 and the ODI World Cup in 2011. In fact, he was the player of the tournament in 2011 when India created history under MS Dhoni. However, after surviving cancer, Yuvraj's career didn't reach its peak again and eventually, he stepped away from the sport in June 2019 after not being picked in the World Cup squad.

He played his last match for India in an ODI against the West Indies in June 2017 and was ignored since then by the selectors and the management. Almost seven years after announcing his retirement, Yuvraj has finally opened up on his decision, stating that he didn't feel respected at the time, which prompted him to step away from cricket.

He also stated that he was not enjoying cricket and also lamented the lack of support then. "I was not enjoying the game. I had a feeling that why am I playing cricket when I'm not enjoying it? I was not feeling supported. I was not feeling respected. And I felt, why do I need to do this when I don't have this? Why am I lingering on to something that I'm not enjoying? Why do I need to play? To prove that?

"I can't do more than this, mentally or physically, and it was hurting me. And the day I stopped, I was myself again," Yuvraj said during a recent podcast with the former India Tennis star Sania Mirza.

Yuvraj Singh played 304 ODIs, 58 T20Is and 40 Tests for India

Yuvraj Singh made his debut for India in 2000 and played for a staggering 18 years. He turned up for India in 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is, amassing 1900, 8701 and 1177 runs respectively, notching up 17 centuries and 71 fifties during his illustrious international career. He also played 132 matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for six teams - Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Pune Warriors India - and scored 2750 runs at a strike rate of almost 130 with 13 fifties to his name.

