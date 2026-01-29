Novak Djokovic slams journalist for Sinner-Alcaraz comment ahead of Australian Open semi-final bout Legendary Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic slammed a journalist after his win against Lorenzo Musetti in the Australian Open 2026 quarter-final. Djokovic slammed the journalist for his Sinner-Alcaraz comments.

Veteran tennis superstar Novak Djokovic has made it to yet another Grand Slam semi-final. Thanks to two back-to-back walkovers, Djokovic has made it to the Australian Open 2026 semi-final and is set to take on world number two Jannik Sinner in the clash on January 30.

Ahead of the game, the Serbian legend has caught every headline after he was captured slamming a journalist. After his game against Lorenzo Musetti in the quarter-final, a journalist asked Djokovic about how he was chasing Nadal and Federer as a youngster and now he is chasing Sinner and Alcaraz.

Replying to the same, Djokovic questioned the journalist over his claim of him chasing Sinner and Alcaraz and asked for acknowledgement of his 24 Grand Slam wins as well.

"I’m chasing Jannik and Carlos? In which sense? So, I’m always the chaser and never being chased?" Djokovic said. The reporter then replied, "In the meantime, you won 24 Grand Slams.”

“Thanks, it's worth saying that sometimes. Right?" Djokovic then said. Furthermore, the 38-year-old talked about feeling disrespected by the remark as well. "Well, I find it a little bit disrespectful that you kind of miss out on what happened in between the times when I started ‘chasing,’ as you say, Rafa and Roger and now that I’m chasing Carlos and Jannik. There’s probably about a 15-year period in between where I was dominating the Grand Slams."

Djokovic looks to climb Sinner mountain

It is worth noting that Djokovic will be taking on Jannik Sinner in the 2nd semi-final of the Australian Open. Notably, Sinner has been steamrolling his opponents in the competition, and it could prove to be quite a task for the Serbian to take on the world number two.

Jannik Sinner, who has won the Australian Open twice in a row now for the last two years, will be looking for a three-peat.

