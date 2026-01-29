Pakistan vs Australia Live: When and where to watch SA vs WI T20I series on TV and streaming? With Pakistan all set to take on Australia in the upcoming three-game T20I series that is slated to begin on January 29, let us have a look at the live broadcast, streaming, and where to watch details of the series.

The stage is set for the upcoming T20I series between Pakistan and Australia. The two sides will take on each other in the first T20I of the series at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on January 29. With the T20 World Cup 2026 all set to be held in India and Sri Lanka and slated to begin on February 7, the upcoming T20I series between Pakistan and Australia could prove to be good practice for both sides.

Both sides will be looking to pen down their best possible combinations in their playing XIs ahead of the World Cup. With the teams looking to register victories, it could also be a good yardstick for the teams to keep their preparations in check for the World Cup.

It is worth noting that Australia will be led by Mitchell Marsh in the series, with Salman Ali Agha leading Pakistan in the series. Furthermore, the likes of Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Mitch Owen, and many more stars will feature for the Men in Yellow.

Where to watch Pakistan vs Australia T20I series on TV?

The three-game T20I series between Pakistan and Australia will not be telecast on television.

Where to watch Pakistan vs Australia T20I series online?

Fans in India can watch the Pakistan vs Australia T20I series on the T Sports and Sports TV YouTube channel.

Pakistan vs Australia Squad:

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitch Owen, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Matt Short, Marcus Stonis, Adam Zampa

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Salman Mirza, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq

