The plea challenging UGC's new regulations has been started in the SC bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi will take up the matter for hearing later in the day today.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court is hearing a batch of petitions challenging UGC's new regulations on Thursday, January 29. The UGC's new regulations has created a wide spread controversy as critics argued that it was one-sided and discriminatory against general category students.

According to the supreme court, the bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi will take up the matter for hearing later in the day today. The petitions against UGC's new regulations have been filed by Advocate Vineet Jindal, Mrityunjay Tiwari and Rahul Dewan.

UGC has recently set a new set of regulations - Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions Regulations, 2026 to constitute a structured framework for grievance redressal and support disadvantaged groups across universities and colleges. Meanwhile, UGC's new regulations has created an uproar among students, teachers and social groups with anguish expressed over how the terminology - "Caste-based discrimination" is defined in the UGC regulations.