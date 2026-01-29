Ajit Pawar plane crash: Cockpit voice recorder, flight data recorder recovered from accident site Ajit Pawar was killed on Wednesday morning after the chartered Learjet crashed near the Baramati airstrip Pawar and four other persons on board the aircraft were killed after it crashed barely 200 metres from the edge of a tabletop runway at Baramati.

New Delhi:

The cockpit voice recorder and the flight data recorder have been recovered from the Baramati crash site that claimed the lives of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and five others, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said, as quoted by news agency ANI. The aircraft had crash-landed in Baramati on Wednesday morning.

Pawar (66) was killed after the chartered Learjet crashed near the Baramati airstrip, around 100 km from Pune. Two pilots, a flight attendant, and a personal security officer were also killed in the accident.

Accidental Death Report registered

Police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) case in connection with the plane crash. "Pune Rural Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) at Baramati Taluka Police Station in connection with the air crash in which Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar lost his life. Further investigation initiated," a police official from Pune police said.

As per procedure, the ADR will be handed over to the Maharashtra Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which will conduct a probe based on findings of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB)'s inquiry.

The AAIB, which functions under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, has already taken over the probe into the crash.

DGCA, forensic teams reach Baramati crash site

Meanwhile, officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and forensic teams on Thursday reached the crash site in Baramati to investigate the plane crash.

The others killed in the tragedy were Captain Sumit Kapoor, who had a flying experience of 15,000 hours, co-pilot Captain Shambhavi Pathak with 1,500 hours of flying, Personal Security Officer (PSO) Vidip Jadhav and flight attendant Pinky Mali.

The government has released a statement detailing the sequence of events that led to the crash and Pawar's death. As per the government, the aircraft was cleared for landing in Baramati after a go-around due to poor visibility, but having finally received a clearance, it did not give any read-back to the ATC, and moments later burst into flames near the edge of the airstrip.

Also Read:

Also Read: Ajit Pawar dies: Supporters flock for final glimpse; PM Modi to attend last rites today | Updates