Ajit Pawar dies: Supporters flock for final glimpse; PM Modi to attend last rites tomorrow | Updates NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar clarified that the plane crash involving Ajit Pawar was clearly an accident and politics should not be done on this. His remark came after several politicians, including Mamata Banerjee and Akhilesh Yadav, sought a probe into the mishap.

Baramati:

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar died on Wednesday after the aircraft he was travelling in crashed during landing in Baramati. The incident has sent shockwaves across the political landscape, with leaders from across the country expressing grief over the incident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were among those who conveyed their deep sorrow at the tragic loss.

Ajit Pawar’s mortal remains were taken to Vidya Pratishthan in Baramati, where the public gathered in large numbers to pay their final respects. Supporters were seen grieving as they bid farewell to their leader. Pawar’s last rites will be performed with full state honours on Thursday in Baramati. Political leaders, including Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah, are expected to visit Baramati to pay tribute to him.

According to officials, the small chartered aircraft took off from Mumbai at around 8 am. Nearly 45 minutes later, it crashed while attempting to land near Baramati airport. Ajit Pawar was travelling with four others, and none of the passengers survived the accident.

Updates