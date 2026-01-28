Ajit Pawar dies: Supporters flock for final glimpse; PM Modi to attend last rites tomorrow | Updates

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar died on Wednesday after the aircraft he was travelling in crashed during landing in Baramati. The incident has sent shockwaves across the political landscape, with leaders from across the country expressing grief over the incident.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were among those who conveyed their deep sorrow at the tragic loss.
Ajit Pawar’s mortal remains were taken to Vidya Pratishthan in Baramati, where the public gathered in large numbers to pay their final respects. Supporters were seen grieving as they bid farewell to their leader. Pawar’s last rites will be performed with full state honours on Thursday in Baramati. Political leaders, including Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah, are expected to visit Baramati to pay tribute to him.
According to officials, the small chartered aircraft took off from Mumbai at around 8 am. Nearly 45 minutes later, it crashed while attempting to land near Baramati airport. Ajit Pawar was travelling with four others, and none of the passengers survived the accident.
Updates
- NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar clarified that the plane crash involving Ajit Pawar was clearly an accident and politics should not be done on this. His remark came after several politicians, including Mamata Banerjee and Akhilesh Yadav, sought a probe into the mishap.
- CM Fadnavis rebuked Mamata Banerjee for her remark on Ajit Pawar’s demise. The CM said he was saddened, asserting that “dirty and despicable politics are being played out even over someone's death.”
- A new CCTV video of the plane crash that killed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has surfaced, offering a chilling glimpse into the aircraft’s final moments. The footage shows the jet descending rapidly near a temple in Baramati, before it disappears from view. Seconds later, a massive fireball and thick smoke can be seen rising from the crash site.
- Sumit Kapur, who was serving as the pilot-in-command of the chartered aircraft that crashed near Baramati Airport, had previously faced disciplinary action. Official records show that he was suspended from flying duties without pay for three months, and his instructor privileges were withdrawn for a period of two years under CAR Section V, Series F, Part III, Issue 1, dated 13 November 2009.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his deep pain over Pawar’s tragic demise. Speaking at the annual NCC PM Rally in New Delhi, PM Modi said the NCP chief played a key role in the development of Maharashtra and the country. He also credited Pawar for uplifting the livelihood of people in villages.
- The Centre issued an official statement explaining the events that led to the incident. The Ministry of Civil Aviation said the flight crew had informed Air Traffic Control that heavy fog in the area made the runway impossible to see.
- Fadnavis, Shinde visited Baramati and met Sunetra Pawar to pay their condolences. The Manarashtra CM announced three-day state mourning as a mark of respect to Pawar.
- The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday afternoon declared a one-day holiday for its offices following Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's death. Only the employees involved in emergency services will be on duty during the day.
- Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde described Ajit Pawar’s death as sad and unfortunate. He said that with Pawar's demise, he has lost his "elder brother" who not only served as his colleague in different cabinets but was also his deputy when he was the CM 2022 to 2024.
- Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has launched a comprehensive probe into the Baramati plane crash. A forensic team, along with the Director General of the AAIB, has reached the incident site.