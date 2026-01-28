Ajit Pawar plane crash: Past alcohol violations of pilot Sumit Kapur, previously suspended, under scanner The then Civil Aviation Minister, Vayalar Ravi, responded that during 2009–2010, 57 pilots tested positive in pre-flight alcohol checks. He added that pilots found positive for the first time are grounded with loss of pay for three months.

New Delhi:

Sumit Kapur, the Pilot-in-Command during the tragic chartered flight crash near Baramati Airport that killed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others, had a history of disciplinary action. According to records, Kapoor was kept off flying duty without pay for three months and had his instructor status revoked for two years under CAR Section V, Series F, Part III, Issue 1, dated 13 November 2009.

Captain Sumit Kapur's record shows two major alcohol-related incidents

March 13, 2010: Before operating Flight S2-231 (Delhi–Bengaluru) at Delhi Airport, he tested positive for alcohol in a breathalyzer test. April 7, 2017: Seven years later, Kapoor repeated the same mistake while operating Flight S2-4721 from Delhi to Guwahati, arriving on duty under the influence of alcohol and was caught again.

Rajya Sabha revelations

The information about Kapoor’s prior suspension surfaced in the Rajya Sabha, when Union Minister Piyush Goyal asked about pilots testing positive for alcohol and the measures taken against them. Piyush Goyal asked, “Will the Minister of Civil Aviation state whether commercial pilots have been tested alcohol positive, and what actions were taken against them?”

The then Civil Aviation Minister, Vayalar Ravi, responded that during 2009–2010, 57 pilots tested positive in pre-flight alcohol checks. He added that pilots found positive for the first time are grounded with loss of pay for three months, and instructors may lose their rating for up to two years, while repeat offenses could lead to five-year license cancellations.

(Image Source : REPORTER )Past alcohol violations of pilot Sumit Kapur, previously suspended, under scanner

What is CS5, series F, part 3?

CAR Section 5, Series F, Part III is a DGCA regulation in India that outlines the procedure for medical examination of aircraft personnel for alcohol consumption. As per Revision 4, effective July 2024, it requires pre-flight and post-flight breathalyzer tests for pilots, cabin crew, and flight instructors to ensure zero alcohol impairment. The regulation also mandates that the testing process be recorded on camera for accountability and compliance.

Also Read: 'Purely an accident': Sharad Pawar's first reaction on Ajit Pawar’s death in plane crash | Video