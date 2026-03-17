KC Tyagi quits JDU a day after Nitish Kumar's Rajya Sabha win, sparks political buzz

Patna:

Senior leader KC Tyagi on Tuesday (March 17) quit the Janata Dal United (JDU), just a day after party chief Nitish Kumar secured a victory in the Rajya Sabha elections, marking a significant political development within the party. Consequently, speculation has begun in political circles regarding whether Tyagi will now join another party or form his own.

According to sources, Tyagi now wishes to become active in Uttar Pradesh politics; in the coming days, Tyagi will join a new political party.

Tyagi did not renew his party membership

In a letter, the former MP said he has not renewed his party membership after the conclusion of the latest membership drive. However, he emphasised that his commitment to the welfare of farmers, the downtrodden and marginalised sections of society, remains unchanged.

Tyagi recalled the party's origins, noting that the JDU was formed on October 30, 2003, following the merger of the Samata Party and the Janata Dal under the leadership of George Fernandes. He highlighted his long association with the party, having worked closely with leaders like Sharad Yadav and Nitish Kumar in key organisational roles, including chief general secretary, chief spokesperson and political advisor.

Despite his exit, Tyagi maintained that his personal respect for Nitish Kumar, whom he described as a long-time comrade of nearly five decades, remains intact.

(Image Source : REPORTER)KC Tyagi quits JU

What did Tyagi say about his future?

He also revealed that a meeting of like-minded individuals, including political associates, sympathisers, and activists, has been convened on March 22 at Mavlankar Hall to deliberate on the current political situation in the country. Tyagi said his future course of action will be decided after consultations during this meeting.

"A few of my friends, political friends, sympathisers, and activists are organising a meet of like-minded persons on March 22, 2026, to discuss the political situation of the country at Mavlankar Hall in Rafi Marg, Delhi. My further course of action will be decided soon in consultation with all the required people," he said.

Reaffirming his ideological grounding, Tyagi added that he would continue to draw inspiration from leaders such as Charan Singh, Ram Manohar Lohia, and Karpoori Thakur.

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