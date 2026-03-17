Varun Gandhi meets PM Modi with family, sparks buzz over possible political comeback

New Delhi:

In a significant development, former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Varun Gandhi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday along with his family, triggering fresh political speculation. Gandhi was accompanied by his wife and daughter during the meeting, where he sought the Prime Minister’s blessings and guidance. Sharing a picture of the meeting on social media, Gandhi described the interaction as a meaningful and reassuring experience.

In his X post, Gandhi expressed admiration for the Prime Minister, highlighting a personal connect during the meeting. "I feel fortunate to have met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with my family and to receive his blessings and guidance. There is a unique sense of fatherly affection and protection in your presence. Meeting you further strengthens the belief that you are a true guardian of the nation and its people," he wrote on X. The tone of the message has drawn attention, with many interpreting it as a sign of warming ties.

Meeting comes amid political developments

The meeting assumes significance as it comes at a time when the political atmosphere is heating up, with elections announced in five states, including West Bengal. It has led to speculation about whether Varun Gandhi's prolonged distance from the BJP leadership could be coming to an end.

Strained ties with BJP in recent years

Varun Gandhi, a three-time MP, has had a turbulent relationship with the BJP in recent years. He represented Pilibhit in 2009 and 2019, and Sultanpur in 2014. However, in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP denied him a ticket from Pilibhit and fielded Jitin Prasada, who went on to win and is now a Union minister.

Gandhi's mother, senior BJP leader Maneka Gandhi, was fielded from Sultanpur but lost the election. The party also removed her from key organisational roles, further signalling a growing distance between the Gandhi family and the BJP. During this period, Varun Gandhi had been vocal on several issues, including farmers' concerns and youth-related matters, often criticising government policies.

Is a political comeback on the cards?

The recent meeting and Varun Gandhi's positive remarks about the Prime Minister have sparked discussions about a possible political reconciliation. With organisational reshuffles underway in Uttar Pradesh and crucial elections approaching, including Assembly polls next year, the timing of the meeting is being closely watched. Earlier, Gandhi held significant roles within the party and was even appointed as a general secretary and in-charge of West Bengal. Whether this meeting signals the end of his political isolation remains to be seen, but it has certainly reignited interest in his future within the BJP.

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