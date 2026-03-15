CM Yogi instructs recruitment boards: 'No derogatory caste or communal references in question papers'

Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued strict directives to the chairpersons of all the recruitment boards in the state following a controversy over the inclusion of the word "Pandit" among the answer options in the UP Police Sub-Inspector examination. The Chief Minister directed the chairpersons of all recruitment boards to ensure that "no undignified remarks are made in examination papers that could hurt the dignity or religious sentiments of any individual, caste, creed, or community." He also asked them to issue similar instructions to all paper setters involved in preparing question papers.

CM Yogi further ordered that individuals who repeatedly frame controversial or objectionable questions should be immediately blacklisted.

He also instructed that a clause regarding the maintenance of dignity and respect for social and religious sentiments be made mandatory in the Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed with paper setters.

What is the controversy?

The question, which appeared in the Hindi section of the written examination conducted on March 14 for the recruitment of sub-inspectors, asked candidates to choose a one-word answer for a person who changes according to opportunity. The options included "Pandit", "Opportunist", "Innocent" and "Virtuous".

Amid the row, the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has ordered an inquiry into a controversial "Pandit" option.

In a post late Saturday, the UPPRPB said that it has ordered an inquiry into the specific question that was circulated on social media. The Board said the question was from the first shift of the written examination conducted on March 14 for recruitment to the posts of Sub-Inspector (Civil Police) and equivalent positions.

The Board said it follows a stringent protocol to ensure the confidentiality and integrity of question papers before the examination. "The Board has established a highly rigorous protocol to ensure that the integrity of the question papers remains completely intact prior to the examinations. To uphold this security protocol, no officer or employee at the Board level is granted access to the question paper material," it said.

Directives regarding agricultural relief and rainfall

Meanwhile, in view of the rainfall in western Uttar Pradesh, the Chief Minister issued several directives to officials. CM Yogi asked District Magistrates to personally visit the affected areas to carry out an immediate assessment of crop damage. He also directed the Relief Commissioner to maintain direct coordination with field-level officials.

He also instructed that once the assessment of crop damage is completed, necessary arrangements should be made to ensure the timely distribution of compensation to affected farmers.

Also Read: UP Police registers FIR against Maulana Salim over controversial remarks on CM Yogi's mother

Also Read: UP: Cleric faces massive backlash after comment against CM Yogi's mother, over 80 FIRs filed