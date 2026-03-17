India slams Pakistan over Kabul Hospital strike, calls it 'barbaric, cowardly, unconscionable act of violence'

New Delhi:

India has strongly condemned Pakistan over a deadly airstrike on a hospital in Afghanistan's Kabul, calling it a "barbaric" act that has led to the deaths of more than 400 people. The Ministry of External Affairs described the attack on the Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital as a shocking instance of violence against civilians. In an official statement, the MEA said, "India unequivocally condemns Pakistan's barbaric airstrike on the Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital in Kabul on the night of March 16. This is a cowardly and unconscionable act of violence that has claimed the lives of a large number of civilians in a facility which can by no means be justified as a military target. Pakistan is now trying to dress up a massacre as a military operation."