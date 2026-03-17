Rajinikanth strongly reacts after TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna's 'DMK threat' remark triggers controversy

New Delhi:

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth has reacted to the recent controversy surrounding comments made by TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna, a member of actor Vijay’s political party. For the unversed, Arjuna’s recent remarks claiming that the DMK had “threatened” Tamil superstar Rajinikanth when he tried to enter politics have now snowballed into a larger controversy. Several prominent Rajinikanth fan clubs and politicians have put up posters demanding an apology.

Rajinikanth reacts to TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna's statement

Rajinikanth issued a statement in Tamil, thanking political leaders, celebrities, and members of the media who came forward in his support and condemned the remarks. In his message, Rajinikanth expressed gratitude to everyone who stood by him during what he described as a brief controversy. He concluded his note with a philosophical line, saying that time may not speak, but it always gives the answer in the end. The text, loosely translated into English from Tamil, can be read:

Aadhav Arjuna, who holds a leadership position in the TVK party, recently made a statement about me that was not based on facts. I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to those who raised their voices in my support and condemned his defamatory remarks — including Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran, Union Minister L. Murugan, Tamil Nadu Minister Raghupathi, Thol. Thirumavalavan, S.P. Velumani, my friend Annamalai, Arjunamoorthy, Anbumani Ramadoss, G.K. Vasan, John Pandian, Pugazhendi, and many other political leaders. I also thank Ameer, G. Dhananjayan and my friends from the film industry, as well as Nakkeeran Gopal, Rangaraj Pandey and members of the media, and above all, my fans — who are like gods to me — for their unwavering support. “Time may not speak, but it will wait and give the answer.” Long live Tamil Nadu! Long live the people of Tamil Nadu!! Jai Hind!!! With love, Rajinikanth

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Rajinikanth issues a statement in Tamil on TVK leader Aadhav Arjun’s remarks

What did TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna say that triggered controversy?

The comments were made on March 12, when Aadhav Arjuna, the general secretary of Vijay's TVK, was addressing party members during a protest against the Tamil Nadu government. He alleged that the DMK had threatened Rajinikanth during his political entry. Arjuna, however, insisted he was not criticising the actor, and said he intended to highlight that TVK founder Vijay dared to withstand such pressure.

Even so, the remarks triggered immediate backlash from several quarters, including strong reactions from Rajinikanth’s fans.

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